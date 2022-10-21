ENID, Okla. — For more than 10 years, the local airport has been where Enid’s own “Lady Liberty” is permanently stationed.
Now, the Lady Liberty Squadron is trying to increase the historic aircraft’s exposure in the Enid community, said squadron leader Henry Klempan.
To start doing just that, a special “meet-and-greet” event with 13 squadron members — who live across the United States — was held Thursday afternoon at Enid Woodring Regional Airport with Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce representatives and their guests.
“We are just trying to get ourselves involved with the community and meet some folks in the chamber,” Klempan, who lives in Mustang, said of Thursday’s event. “We want to spread the word about who we are and what our mission is ... which is basically trying to keep this living piece of history, (Lady Liberty), going and flying.”
“Lady Liberty,” a Douglas A-26 Invader, was built in and flew during World War II, arriving in England in 1944 and beginning combat operations in 1945.
The twin-engined light bomber and ground attack aircraft, which is owned by the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) and has been based at Woodring since June 2012, also saw service during several major Cold War conflicts and is second only to the B-52 as the longest-serving bomber in United States history.
Ken Craib, development officer of the squadron, said the “Lady Liberty” is thought to be the only A-26 currently flying in the CAF and only one of a few nationwide.
“’Lady Liberty’ is a neat thing that we have here in Enid,” said Craib, who lives in North Carolina.
Klempan said “Lady Liberty” flies out to about 10 airshows or similar events across the U.S. every year and is brought out throughout the year at Woodring, often during the airport’s breakfast fly-in events.
“Anything we can do to educate, inspire and honor history,” he said. “These planes aren’t going to fly forever ... and we just want to keep ‘Lady Liberty’ going for as long as possible.”
More events similar to Thursday’s meet-and-greet will be planned, Klempan added.
The squadron, which is made up entirely of about 50 volunteers and is one of about 160 CAF units nationwide, wants to develop partnerships within the community as a way to let more people know “Lady Liberty” is out at Woodring, Craib said.
“The most important thing for the community members to know is that we are here,” he said.
For more information about “Lady Liberty” and the squadron, and to stay up-to-date on events, visit the squadron’s Facebook page, A-26 “Lady Liberty.”
The squadron also is open to community members who would like to help keep the historic aircraft flying.
