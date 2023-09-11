ENID, Okla. — In times of tragedy or distress, communities or states or nations need to be especially supportive of one another, former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating said Monday, Sept. 11, 2023.
Speaking on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks in New York City and Washington. D.C., Keating recalled his personal experiences as he offered advice to Enid Rotary Club members. He said Oklahomans were quick to respond and help at the scene of the New York Twin Towers and Pentagon tragedies because they had seen how other people from across the nation helped out at the time of the Oklahoma City bombing.
“Everybody came together, everybody worked together … because we needed that to keep our sanity,” Keating recalled.
As governor at the time of the 1995 Murrah Building bombing that took 168 lives, Keating saw numerous examples of post-explosion kindness and respect. For example, he said, 302 buildings were damaged or destroyed in the downtown Oklahoma City attack, “yet there was not one act of looting.” He cited overwhelming generosity toward relief workers as well as bombing victims.
Despite shocking trauma and grief, “the lesson of tragedy, no matter how bad it is, is we all need to come together so that tomorrow will be a better day,” Keating said.
As an Oklahoma state legislator and then as governor from 1995 to 2003, Keating described himself as initially somewhat of a political outsider, a Republican in a Democratic-majority state and statehouse. He said he learned to cooperate with people regardless of political affiliation.
“The lesson there,” Keating told the Enid audience, “is the best thing to do is to be respectful and kind and forgiving and friendly to people who may not like you.”
Keating praised the words of Oklahoma humorist Will Rogers, who spoke to both the Republican and Democratic conventions in the same year. The quips and quotes of Will Rogers, Keating said, “brought us the need for humility in public life.”
Now retired from public office, Keating offered Rotary members and student guests his perspective on how people of different backgrounds put their self-interest aside while working to recover from the New York City tragedy 22 years ago.
“Those are wonderful lessons for all of us,” he said. “Don’t forget 9/11, don’t forget the Oklahoma City bombing, and don’t forget your obligation — and I’m speaking to the younger people here — to serve at some level in public life to give back for all of the wonderful things we have in this country.
“Do something that will improve the lives of others.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.