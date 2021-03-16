The city project to bring a suitable, long-term source of drinking water to Enid is set to start construction in the spring.
The Kaw Lake Water Supply project still is in the bidding, land acquisition and permitting phase, ahead of actual construction, city engineers said Tuesday.
Once these phases are complete, the project’s construction manager at-risk, Garney Construction, will begin work on the project’s five sub-projects: an intake pump station at Kaw Lake, 70 miles of eight pipeline segments, an intermediate pump station near Garber and a water treatment plant and water main both in Enid.
Project managers did not specify a start date during Tuesday’s city commission study session.
“We’re getting closer and closer. We anticipate early spring to start site preparation at the water treatment plant. And I look forward to letting you know it’s actually started,” city Engineering Director Chris Gdanski said.
The primary phase is bid procurement for vendors and subcontractors.
The intake pump station and one of the eight pipeline segments are ready but not yet submitted for permit review to Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, according to design firm Garver Engineering.
Permits from the other program segments have been submitted and are under review.
Permits still being prepared include three railroad crossing permits with BNSF and Union Pacific, as well as 63 county road crossing permits through Garfield, Noble, Kay and Osage counties.
Of the 230 land acquisition parcels, 212 have been accepted, while 18 are in bridge awaiting additional action for approval: six with the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, three with the Land Office of the state of Oklahoma and nine with city of Enid staff.
Additionally, 25 landowners across the 3-mile Chestnut water main are being contacted to obtain temporary easements and additional right of way, according to Garver.
