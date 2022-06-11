Construction on the city of Enid’s Kaw Lake water pipeline project now is expected to be “substantially complete” by the beginning of 2024, a three-month delay project managers reported earlier this week.
Officials for Garney Construction, the construction manager at-risk for the project, told city commissioners at a Tuesday study session project update that a bore realignment on the Arkansas River would take an additional 100 days from the previous substantial completion date of October 2023.
Garney Vice President David Burkhart said the realignment to north of the river would be 500 feet from the current pipeline route, delaying substantial completion to the end of January 2024.
Enid’s ongoing water supply project, which spans from the lake in Osage County to the city’s new water treatment plant on West Chestnut, includes boring under the river twice.
“As you’re well aware, due to land acquisition constraints, we’ve now identified an alternate realignment to relocate that work that Garney has completed and continue to get this bore in, stay on schedule and not prevent additional delay costs,” Burkhart told commissioners Tuesday.
Commissioners later approved the fourth change order of nearly $1.4 million to bring Garney’s guaranteed maximum price to nearly $250 million during their regular meeting Tuesday.
The change order allows for Garney to relocate nearly 2,500 linear feet of pipe from the western Arkansas River to the north and restoring the current site to its original condition, according to Garney.
Construction on the new route would begin Monday, Burkhart said.
State permitting approvals also resulted in an ultimately compressed months-long construction delay to the water treatment plant, he said.
“It’s a good schedule. It’s gonna be aggressive, and it’s gonna be ambitious, but it can be done,” Burkhart said.
Commissioners also accepted a third private land easement city officials said is needed for the Arkansas realignment from Ponca City resident Dalton Cloud for $12,950, including covering damages.
Commissioners last month had approved two adjoining land parcels also along the Arkansas River, from Timothy Mowdy, of Kay County. Land acquisition agents from Garver, the Kaw project’s design firm, had negotiated the easement acquisitions in April.
The city has needed 230 parcels for the pipeline portion of the project, with reportedly one private easement and six through the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs remaining, according to Garver.
Burkhart did not elaborate on the “land acquisition constraints,” but the city has attempted to acquire parcels from the Ponca Tribe for several years for the project.
Jason Jansen, with Garver, said at Tuesday’s meeting that nearly a fourth of the pipeline’s total 70 miles has been stripped and segregated, including all of the easternmost segments one and two in Garfield County.
In segment one, crews from Carstensen Contracting have been working installing the 30-inch pipeline for the last several weeks along what Jansen called a “very congested, tight corridor” of Phillips Road between Cleveland and Van Buren.
“That’s been a tough section to build,” Jansen said.
Roughly 31% of that segment has been constructed, he said.
