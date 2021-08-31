ENID, Okla. — Construction on the actual water pipeline from Kaw Lake to Enid still is planned to begin late fall or at the start of next year, project managers said Tuesday.
Design of the Kaw Lake Water Supply Program project is 100% complete, and nearly all state environmental permits have been approved, city engineering director Chris Gdanski told city commissioners Tuesday.
Construction is ongoing at the intake site’s access road and raw water whitewall at Kaw Lake, as well as at the water treatment plant site.
Work on the pipeline will be begin sequentially from Kaw Lake to Enid, Gdanski said.
Bids soliciting construction materials for segments 1-3 of the pipeline were advertised from April to June. The fifth bid solicitation, for segments 4-8 of the pipeline, will be advertised beginning in October, according to the project’s construction manager at-risk, Garney Construction.
As CMAR, Garney determines an estimated cost of work — the guaranteed maximum price (GMP) — from 60% design completion and the first round of material solicitations.
The first solicitation, held in October and November last year, included major early procurements for pipe materials, intake and process equipment, pipeline river and tunneled crossings, according to Garney.
“If we had not put those (bids) out when we did, we’d be looking at current market conditions today,” said Garney’s Jason Jansen, as steel and lumber prices having skyrocketed in the last year and a half.
The NYSE's steel index price closed at 1,767 on Tuesday, compared with a low point of 902.91 on Sept. 1, 2020.
The CMAR is responsible for cost overruns unless the GMP is increased by the city’s official approval as the client — the GMP does not include later changes in scope such as design progression or regulatory compliance.
City commissioners must make these GMP increases as change orders, which they did Tuesday night to add a total $4.3 million to the initial $243 million ceiling price approved last December.
Tuesday’s approvals included roughly $2.6 million in various cost differences between the 60% design approval and permitted plans, as well as $1.7 million for state and federal regulatory changes not included in the current budget.
Design progression costs included $1.3 million for coatings on directional drill casings, while regulatory costs included $500,000 for a third vertical turbine pump.
Exactly $70,000 of regulatory changes were separately approved as a change order for Garver, the project’s design firm, meant for engineering and environmental services following a mitigation agreement between the city of Enid and the Army Corps of Engineers.
City engineers are awaiting final approval on county road crossings permits from the state Department of Transportation, Gdanski said Tuesday.
The total program still is budgeted at $317,528,954, according to the city, which has $2 million budgeted for design contingency costs. Another $4.5 million in construction contingencies for Garney is budgeted within the GMP, Gdanski said.
No regular city commission meeting will be held next week, as commissioners will be out of town attending a conference for Oklahoma Municipal League, according to the city.
"We needed to get the Kaw Lake purchases approved (on Tuesday) so that the correct amounts of material could be started in the manufacturing process," city spokesperson Derrick Silas said.
