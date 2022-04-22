Attorneys for Osage County landowner Dr. James Merrifield objecting to the city of Enid’s Kaw Lake pipeline have more than a week to correct a procedural error with the state Supreme Court to appeal a recent decision.
Merrifield’s attorneys had filed a petition in error Wednesday asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to overturn a February district court ruling, which allowed the city to claim his property under eminent domain.
However, because the attorneys filed their interlocutory order under the wrong court statute, Chief Justice Richard Darby on Thursday directed attorneys to instead file a petition for certiorari appeal within 10 days.
Once the proper procedures are followed, the city of Enid and Merrifield are set to return to state court over their years-long dispute on the Kaw Lake pipeline project.
In a petition with exceptions to a 2020 court-appointed commissioners’ report, Merrifield, a Ponca City resident, objected to the necessity of the entire pipeline project, that taking his land was unconstitutional and that the county court lacked jurisdiction.
District Judge Stuart Tate denied Merrifield’s exceptions in February, allowing the condemnation to proceed. As required by state statute for condemnation hearings, commissioners had awarded $47,700 as just compensation to Merrifield.
Defense attorneys are asking the state whether the trial court erred in any of Tate’s findings.
Tate had ruled that jurisdiction was proper, that the city followed proper legislative process and hadn’t engaged in fraud, bad faith or abuse of discretion, and that no violations of the state statute or the state or U.S. constitutions had occurred, as well as other judgments.
He also lifted a temporary injunction against the city put in place during the condemnation proceedings.
Merrifield would be on the hook for a $500,000 bond if Tate were to issue another requested stay as the appeal moves forward, the judge ruled earlier this month.
In December 2019, Merrifield had filed a motion for declaratory judgment in district court to prevent the city from filing a condemnation petition for his property. Earlier that year, he also requested an injunction to keep the city from entering his land.
After the city filed its condemnation petition in January 2020, a district judge sided with the city over the “moot” petition, and Merrifield unsuccessfully appealed that ruling to the Oklahoma Court of Civil Appeals.
He also unsuccessfully appealed to the state last year in an attempt to transfer Tate from the case. State court justices unanimously denied the writ of mandamus in September 2021.
The city has been attempting to acquire two 50-foot easement tracts on Merrifield’s 200-acre land southwest of Kaw Lake since at least 2017.
His and one other property, associated with the state Ponca Tribe, are the only two land parcels out of 230 the city had yet to acquire for its 70-mile pipeline, all eight segments of which are currently under construction in four counties.
