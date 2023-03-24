A Kansas back robbery suspect is dead after being involved in a chase and shootout with Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers Friday, March 24, 202,.
The pursuit ended in the area around the intersection of Interstate 35 and U.S. 412 in Noble County. The suspect fled on foot, according to OHP, and exchanged gunfire with troopers.
"The suspect is deceased. No troopers were harmed," OHP said in a news release.
OHP was notified by Kansas Turnpike Authority Friday afternoon that a bank robbery suspect was southbound on I-35, OHP stated. A port of entry officer saw a vehicle enter Oklahoma that matched the description of the robbery suspect’s vehicle, according to OHP. A trooper located the vehicle and a short pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, the suspect fired at troopers, who fired back.
The incident is under investigation, according to OHP. The incident forced the of the eastbound U.S. 412 ramp to southbound I-35 north of Perry.
