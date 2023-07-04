MEDFORD, Okla. — A Kansas man was killed in a one-vehicle accident just after 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, 2023, about 4 miles east of Medford, in Grant County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Terran T. Towner, 40, of Sharon, was pronounced dead at the scene from internal and external trunk injuries, the OHP report states.
Towner was driving a 2005 Chevrolet pickup east on Oklahoma 11 when he ran off the right side of the roadway and rolled approximately three times, with the pickup coming to rest on its wheels, the report states.
Seat belts were equipped but not in use, according to the report, and Towner was ejected from the vehicle. Both the condition of the driver and cause of the collision are under investigation, the report states.
