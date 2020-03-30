LAMONT, Okla. — A Kansas man was injured Saturday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover south of Lamont in Grant County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.
The crash occurred at 4:35 p.m. at U.S. 60 and County Roady 1050, about a half-mile south of Lamont, according to an OHP report. Charles C. Sparks, 57, of Caldwell, Kan., was transported by Pond Creek EMS to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Enid. He was then transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City and was admitted in stable condition with internal injuries.
Sparks was eastbound on U.S. 60 in a 1994 GMC Sierra when he left the roadway to the right, went into a slide, struck the bottom of the ditch and overturned one and a half times, with the vehicle coming to rest on its top, according to the report. Sparks was ejected from the truck during the roll, coming to rest about 20 feet from the truck.
The report lists Sparks' condition at the time of the crash as "odor of alcohol beverage" and the cause of the collision was listed as "alcohol — DUI." Sparks was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
