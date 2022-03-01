DEER CREEK, Okla. — A Kansas man was hospitalized over the weekend after the truck and trailer he was pulling went off the roadway and crashed, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Travis Campbell, 41, of Kiowa, Kan., was transported to a Blackwell hospital following the accident, which occurred at approximately 8:50 p.m. Saturday on Oklahoma 11, about a half-mile east of Deer Creek. Campbell was then taken to OU Medical Center via helicopter, where he was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk injuries, according to an OHP report.
Campbell was driving a 2016 Chevrolet 2500 HD and pulling a 40-foot, 2021 Kauf trailer, which was hauling a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2020 GMC Terrain, when he drifted off the roadway, hit a private drive and went airborne, according to the report. The Chevrolet rolled, causing the trailer to disconnect and the vehicles being hauled to roll, as well, according to the report.
OHP listed the cause of the collision as “inattention to driving” and the driver’s condition as normal. Seatbelts were equipped but not in use, according to the report.
