U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch pushed back a temporary stay by two days on a federal circuit court’s ruling to stop Tulsa and other cities in eastern Oklahoma from issuing traffic citations to Native Americans.
Gorsuch, who wrote the landmark opinion in McGirt v. Oklahoma, extended the stay on the mandate until 4 p.m. CDT on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.
The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals’ mandate in Hooper v. Tulsa went into effect July 19 after judges denied the city of Tulsa’s request for a delay to allow time to file an appeal with the U.S. Supreme Court.
Gorsuch issued the initial temporary stay on July 26, against the circuit court’s rejection of Tulsa’s argument that city officers still could prosecute Native Americans for municipal violations, despite the Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt v. Oklahoma. Tulsa claims Section 14 of the Curtis Act, a law from 1898 that predates Oklahoma’s statehood, gave the city that authority.
The 10th Circuit ruled the Curtis Act only applied to Tulsa prior to Oklahoma’s statehood, when the city operated under Arkansas law, and that it “no longer applied” in modern times.
Attorneys for Tulsa and Hooper have both filed their arguments in the case, with the Five Tribes filing a joint brief in the case opposing the stay.
The case began after Justin Hooper, a member of the Choctaw Nation, was fined $150 for a traffic violation in 2018 by Tulsa Police Department. Hooper sought resolution by filing for post-conviction relief following the 2020 McGirt decision, which stated the Muscogee (Creek) Nation was never disestablished, and therefore the state of Oklahoma did not have criminal jurisdiction over crimes committed by Native Americans.
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has since applied the ruling to seven other tribal nations in eastern Oklahoma.
Tulsa argued the Curtis Act gave the city authority to prosecute municipal violations committed by Native Americans. A Tulsa municipal judge and a federal judge for the Northern District of Oklahoma ruled against Hooper before the 10th Circuit decided in Hooper’s favor, and issued a mandate for the lower district court to reverse its judgment.
Tulsa claims the cross-deputization agreements are not the “magic cure” and states that tribal members have been confronting and challenging officers during traffic stops.
The city gave two examples — one from July 14 and the other from July 18 — with video links of tribal members arguing with officers over the Tulsa Police Department’s authority to stop their vehicles.
Tulsa also argues Hooper is not a member of the tribal nation within which the city is located, and the city asserts “concurrent, not exclusive, jurisdiction over Mr. Hooper, as a city of Tulsa resident and non-member Indian.”
The tribes argue in their filing Tulsa already is honoring their cross-deputization agreements for criminal matters except for municipal tickets, with more than 1,000 filed so far in 2023 with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, and no issues regarding jurisdiction.
“Tulsa has selectively elected not to adhere to those agreements specifically for traffic offenses renders its claims of irreparable harm hollow and hardly a valid basis for a stay — particularly one that would prolong the city’s illegal exercise of jurisdiction over tribal citizens,” the tribes’ motion states.
