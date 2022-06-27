ENID, Okla. — Billed as the largest and most realistic dinosaur event in North America, Jurassic Quest will transport Enid and area residents back to a more primitive time, opening at Stride Bank Center this summer, Aug. 19-21.
The family friendly exhibit includes life-like dinosaurs; large rideable dinosaurs; live dinosaur shows; interactive science and art activities, including a dig for real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-sized dino skull; a “Triceratots” soft play area for little explorers; and bounce houses, inflatable attractions and photo opportunities.
Jurassic Quest promotes itself as one of the biggest exhibits where families can walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled on land and meet realistic babies Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops.
Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is replicated in every detail — from coloration to teeth size and textured skin, fur or feathers — drawing on the latest research about how dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.
The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago.
Tickets are for timed entry and are $22 for kids and adults and $19 for seniors. Entry is free for children younger than age 2. General admission tickets include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows.
Rides and activities require tickets on site or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Rides ticket. Unlimited rides for kids, including all-you-can-ride access to dinosaur rides, inflatables and fossil dig is $36, including entry. Tickets for individual activities available on-site start at $6.
Tickets can be reserved at www.jurassicquest.com to ensure desired date and time or will be available on-site. Tickets include a 100% guarantee in the event of a show cancellation or postponement for any reason. Advanced tickets are encouraged.
Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Socks are required for inflatable attractions.
Where: Stride Bank Center, 301 S. Independence Ave. Public hours: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug, 19 and Saturday, Aug. 20, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21
