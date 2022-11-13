ENID, Okla. — Tickets still are available for Junior Welfare League of Enid’s 19th annual Charity Gala.
This year’s gala, themed “Havana Night,” will begin at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Stride Bank Center’s arena and will feature a plated dinner, live music from the band “Drive,” a cigar lounge and both silent and live auctions.
Ashley Hendricks, chair of the gala, said this is JWL’s main, “must-attend” charity event to benefit the local community every year.
“This event could not happen without the support of the community,” she said. “We’ve had so many sponsors and people willing to not only attend but also help us put on this event. ... Every year, we strive to make it better and just let people know what our mission is and what we do to support the community, but also as a ‘thank you’ and a way to give back.”
Individual tickets for the Charity Gala are $85, and tables seating eight people are available to purchase for $800. Tickets can be purchased online by either visiting “Junior Welfare League Charity Gala” on Facebook or https://jwlenid.com/charity-gala-2022.html, or by contacting Hendricks by emailing enidjwlgala@gmail.com.
Some of the items that will be in the live auction are a trip to Jamaica; an Oakwood Country Club social membership; a trip to Los Cabos; a David Yurman necklace; winery trips; a hunting trip; and more. More than 75 items donated by the local community will be available in the silent auction.
Hendricks also said 100 “surprise boxes” containing jewelry from Mead Jeweler’s will be sold at the entrance, with one box containing a piece of jewelry worth more than $2,000.
All of the proceeds from the annual galas are given back to nonprofit organizations in the community, and this year’s beneficiaries are Hope Outreach Parenting Ministry, Bennie’s Barn and Enid Joint Recreation Triad.
Funds raised will go toward specific programs and resources for each beneficiary. Hope Outreach will use funds to purchase curriculum for the Parenting Ministry, which aims to teach positive and nurturing parenting skills and help parents to realize how important their role is in establishing value, self-worth and success of their children; Bennie’s Barn will use funds to further expand services offered at the equine therapy ranch and purchase necessary equipment to continue providing services; and EJRT, which provides softball, baseball and football for children ages 6 to 12 years old, will use funds to purchase four sets of bleachers with awnings to provide shade for players and spectators.
More than $500,000 has been raised through the annual gala since its 2004 beginning for JWL to give back to local nonprofits, Hendricks said.
This year’s Legacy Award — established to recognize honorary or sustaining members who have provided service following active membership in JWL — will be presented to Cyndy Shepherd, who Hendricks said is “the epitome of what Junior Welfare League stands for.”
“She was in Junior Welfare League in the ’80s, I believe, and still has just done so much,” Hendricks said. “She still is volunteering at Loaves and Fishes, and she’s really just a big staple in the community and continued what JWL is all about.”
