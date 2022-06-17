ENID, Okla. — Juneteenth celebrations begin this weekend locally and across the nation.
Boondocks Tavern, 302 E. Maple, is having its third annual Juneteenth celebration, and is the only event of its kind in town. The event will be Friday, June 17, 2022, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.
The actual holiday is Sunday. The federal holiday is observed the next business day, Monday.
Owner Dana Noteware shared a quote by Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman in Congress, as he commented about the event.
“In the end, anti-black, anti-female, and all forms of discrimination are equivalent to the same thing: anti-humanism.”
The event is meant to be one unity and celebration, said Boondocks manager Shanicha Campbell, and begins with DJ Stu, drink specials and food trucks.
She said Boondocks is welcoming and open for all people. She hopes to be the after-party spot for the Juneteenth celebrations happening earlier.
“It’s important to celebrate,” Campbell said. “I grew up attending big Juneteenth celebrations here in Enid at Government Springs Park. We, as a community, need to keep those types of events going. I hope to see some of the older people come out and mingle with the younger people, too. Why not allow our community to have another location to continue the celebration?”
