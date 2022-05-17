ENID, Okla. — For possibly the first time in city history, June will be marked as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Enid.
Enid Mayor George Pankonin proclaimed next month as Pride Month during Tuesday’s Enid City Commission meeting, reading a proclamation before presenting it to Stephanie Ezzell, a board member of the Enid LGBTQ+ Coalition, which organizes the city’s annual Pride event.
“Our nation has found that all people are created equal, and that’s the way it is,” Pankonin said after Tuesday’s meeting. “It’s been defined several times in the Supreme Court, and everybody has a chance to rejoice in the culture that they believe in.”
Ezzell said she believed this was the first time that June had been proclaimed Pride Month in Enid, as did City Manager Jerald Gilbert.
“Tonight’s proclamation of June as Pride Month shows that the city supports our rights as unalienable and our community is supported here in our home,” Ezzell said after the meeting.
Pankonin said a potential lawsuit over the Enid library’s new policies that’d ban future Pride Month displays didn’t have anything to do with Tuesday’s Pride Month proclamation, which matched proclamations made throughout the nation.
“I guess (the policies and proclamation are) both related to the same topic,” referring to LGBTQ+ rights, Pankonin said, “but one didn’t cause the other.”
The nation’s first Pride March was held in 1970 to honor the 1969 Stonewall uprising in Manhattan that sparked the Gay Liberation Movement, according to the Library of Congress, while U.S. President Joe Biden officially declared the month of June to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community in 2021.
By the end of June 2021, the Public Library of Enid and Garfield County’s month-long book display that celebrated Pride Month drew objections from the local community and members of the library’s board of directors.
Last April, board members passed the two policies, including bans on book displays and programs that focused on sexual and gender identity, while also referring to books that had been included in the 2021 library display.
Members of the LGBTQ+ community in Enid and Oklahoma publicly criticized the bans in the weeks since, while board members said the bans weren’t targeting any specific group of people.
Both the city commission and the library board have since met in executive sessions to discuss the legal situation.
The library board is set to meet again next week to review the policies.
The Pride Month proclamation — and another celebrating Willow View United Methodist Church’s 120 years in Enid — were not included on Tuesday’s meeting agenda, unlike those read at the city’s four previous regular meetings.
City Attorney Carol Lahman said she and the mayor were finalizing the draft up to the meeting at 6:30 p.m.
She said another item revising building permit fees had been removed at the last minute, meanwhile, because it needed further revisions.
Unlike Tuesday’s proclamations — which the mayor can present at his own discretion — the proposed revision was “substantive” and required commissioner approval, Lahman said.
