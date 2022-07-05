Fireworks sparked multiple blazes over the Independence Day weekend and into Monday, local fire officials said.
From Friday through early Tuesday morning, Enid Fire Department responded to nine fires, with six occurring on July 4, Fire Marshal Kenneth Helms said Tuesday. Three of the fires were fireworks-related, and two others were suspected to involve fireworks.
No injuries associated with any of the fires were reported, Helms said.
Proper disposal of fireworks after setting them off is important to remember, he said.
“Fireworks debris should be collected in a fire-resistant container and saturated with water to prevent re-ignition of the products,” he said.
Twelve rural fires were reported on Monday, according to Enid Police Department.
A local area fire chief estimated up to 15 fires — mostly fireworks-related — throughout Garfield County.
Mike Honigsberg, fire chief of the Hillsdale-Carrier Fire District and director of Enid and Garfield County Emergency Management, said some fires may have been called in directly to rural fire departments.
A majority of the fires in rural areas were sparked after fireworks that had been set off landed in the grass, Honigsberg said.
He said with low humidity and low dew points in the still-dry Garfield County, one single spark can “make a really bad situation occur.”
It’s usually dry after harvest, Honigsberg added.
“It can be just a dangerous time for people to be setting off fireworks, because (fireworks) throw sparks everywhere,” he said. “Don't go out in the county and do that. If you know somebody with land that’s been plowed, then get permission and knock yourself out, but don't do it otherwise.”
Lighting fireworks off a county road — meaning fence-to-fence — is illegal, Honigsberg said as a reminder to residents.
“We just don't want anybody to get hurt,” he said. “I know everybody wants to go out and celebrate. … and we hate to go out and tell people they can't do it, but they need to plan, too, and be responsible.”
