ENID, Okla. — A report from Oklahoma Department of Mental Health filed Monday, July 17, 2023, found Michael Scott Geiger incompetent to stand trial in the first-degree murder, rape and kidnapping of 2-year-old Caliyah Guyton in April 2022.
Bonnie Campo, a spokesperson for ODMH, confirmed Thursday the ruling of incompetence stated in the report. However, the report was sealed by District Judge Tom Newby on Wednesday, as were all future reports pertaining to the mental health of Geiger.
Motions for other separate examinations of Geiger were denied.
In the state of Oklahoma, a judge or a jury in a trial decides on competency of defendants.
Garfield County District Attorney Mike Fields would not comment on the case because the state of Oklahoma is seeking the death penalty.
“Anyone seeking information on the case can go to the Oklahoma State Courts Network to see case filings,” he said.
Geiger, 51, is accused of luring the 2-year-old girl into his motel room where he allegedly raped and strangled her before throwing her off the second-story balcony into the pool while she was still alive on April 27, 2022.
He is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape and kidnapping.
Geiger previously was convicted of a felony involving the use or threat of violence to another person. He was convicted in Oklahoma County District Court in 1995 on one count of felony robbery with a firearm, prosecutors say.
Geiger also served a 10-year sentence in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody for kidnapping and had been released less than a month before Caliyah’s murder.
Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty because of his previous crimes and the fact this alleged crime was “especially heinous.”
Geiger’s next hearing will be 3:30 p.m. Aug. 4 in Garfield County Court House.
