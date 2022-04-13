Construction on Enid’s Kaw Lake pipeline is underway after six years of planning, but work could be delayed in Osage County if a landowner objecting to the project puts up a half-million-dollar bond.
Attorneys for Dr. James Merrifield, who has been in a years-long dispute with the city of Enid over acquiring a portion of his property for the pipeline, intend to appeal a judge’s decision allowing the legal condemnation on the land and letting pipeline construction proceed.
A motion to stay the February order would be granted — and a temporary injunction would be put in place — if Merrifield posts a supersedeas bond of $500,000, Osage County Judge Stuart Tate ordered on April 5.
Construction on the pipeline through his land would be delayed as the condemnation case makes its way through the appeals process.
A petition appealing Tate’s order has yet to be filed with the Oklahoma State Supreme Court, as of Tuesday, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network website.
Merrifield, a retired Ponca City orthodontist, did not respond to requests for comment about when an appeal would be filed or about Tate’s bond amount ruling.
The city’s attorneys had requested a bond amount totaling $6.9 million — or $4,790 per day for two years — if the water pipeline project is not “substantially completed” by the contracted finish date, according to a response to Merrifield’s motion request filed March 23.
The city would collect liquid damages if any delay occurs by the per diem rate, approved in the city’s contract with its construction manager at-risk on the Kaw Lake project.
The city said an appeal and stay of the proceedings would certainly cause a project delay, according to the response.
Merrifield’s attorneys, in a reply, denied the city’s claim that Oklahoma State Statute and prior legal rulings warranted a supersedeas bond in the case.
City Manager Jerald Gilbert said he and the city’s engineering director, Murali Katta, both attended the hearing last week in Pawhuska.
“We hoped it’d be higher,” Gilbert said about the bond amount. “We’re happy that there was a bond posted, but we also know that we’re making every effort to work with Mr. Merrifield. I believe eventually there will be an amicable resolution to the case.”
Tate ruled in the city’s favor in its dispute with Merrifield in early February, denying his myriad exceptions to a court report on the condemnation.
The 2020 report from a group of three appointed commissioners valued just compensation for the condemnation at $47,700.
Later in February, Merrifield’s attorneys requested Tate certify his order as immediately appealable, intending to appeal his condemnation ruling to state court.
Tate then also dissolved a 16-month temporary restraining order against the city from entering Merrifield’s property. Days later, his attorneys requested another stay.
Merrifield has appealed to the state twice before throughout his legal dispute with the city of Enid.
His first appeal, whose petition of error was filed in June 2020, was over a ruling in a separate lawsuit against the city filed in 2019 to prevent a condemnation from being petitioned. All present state court justices unanimously denied the petition.
A second petition focused on removing Tate from overseeing the city case, which had been rejected twice at the county level. State justices again turned down the appeal.
All seven segments of the 70-mile pipeline, which would travel from Kaw Lake in Osage County to Enid, already are under construction in Garfield County, project engineers told city commissioners last week.
Engineers from the CMAR, Garney Construction, and design firm Garver said they expect to begin significant work on the second, eastern half of the pipeline by June in Noble, Kay and Osage counties.
Only two out of 230 parcels of land tracts that the city needs to acquire remain in legal limbo: Merrifield’s tracts and another property through the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs.
A third parcel is yet to be acquired for a new water main along Chestnut that would connect the city’s new, third water treatment plant to the distribution system.
Out of 69 county road crossings, 26 all located in Garfield County are yet to be completed, according to Garver.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.