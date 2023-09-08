ENID, Okla. — Journey Women’s Center of Enid will have its annual banquet Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023, at theStride Bank Center Grand Ballroom.
The dinner and program will begin at 6:30 p.m., and is free to attend, but reservations are required.
In addition to informing and educating attendees on the services they provide, Journey House officials will be highlighting their support groups.
One of their support groups is Thrive, a ministry for single moms, which provides a safe space for single moms to share their struggles. It connects them with a community of women who can help and provide on-going, practical and emotional support.
Thrive members meet weekly and are provided a meal and childcare.
Restore, another support group, is a ministry to women who have experienced abortion and are seeking hope and healing.
This closed group meets weekly with the purpose of honoring each woman's experience, processing the pain of their abortion and moving forward with them toward healing. Both groups are free to participants and confidentiality is upheld.
“All we do sometimes is just listen,” said Executive Director Amy Voth.
The need for a resource center in Enid for pregnant women was first recognized by Hope Outreach, which has had a parenting ministry for more than 20 years.
There was a need to be filled, so in 2018, the next step was taken in helping families. Since then, Journey Women's Center has evolved into a women’s center.
Their first priority is the patient and they are passionate about educating and informing women of their choices, Voth said. They offer consultation with a nurse, pregnancy testing and limited OB ultrasound to confirm pregnancy.
Journey offers confidential and free recovery programs.
Journey Women’s Center is a nonprofit and is funded by private donations with no government assistance. It has a board of directors from different religious denominations that consider this a stand-alone ministry.
The “Coming Home” banquet is an opportunity to meet others and give support to the organization. Call (580) 234-5660 for a free dinner reservation by Sept. 11.
