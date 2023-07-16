ENID, Okla. — Journey Women’s Center is exactly what it says, a center for women to help them along their journey, focusing on an unexpected pregnancy.
“All we do sometimes is just listen,” said Executive Director Amy Voth.
The need for a resource center in Enid for pregnant women was first recognized by Hope Outreach, which has had a parenting ministry for over 20 years.
There was a need to be filled, so in 2018, the next step was taken in helping families. Since then, The Journey House has evolved into a women’s center and moved to the corner of Johnson and West Garriott before expanding into its current location.
“The location on Johnson was very visible and it caused concern for many of the women who wanted to come in and maintain privacy,” Voth said.
One of the discussions for women facing an unexpected pregnancy is abortion. “We do not make the decisions for women. We listen to them and give them options and support,” Voth said.
Their first priority is the patient and they are passionate about educating and informing women of their choices. They offer consultation with a nurse, pregnancy testing and limited OB ultrasound to confirm pregnancy.
They also provide post-abortion support, sign up for WIC and SoonerCare, single-mom support groups, parenting-support classes and safe-housing assistance. They are assisted in their efforts when needed by Dr. Christopher Lee, who works with them.
“Often we have bigger issues to face than a woman giving birth,” Voth said. “We had a patient come in who was sick. We think she was living in her car, was very hot and exhausted. She lost her baby and needed to see Dr. Lee,” Voth said.
“We are trying to get women to seek our support before this happens and get them the resources they need.”
The first thing Journey Women’s Center does when a woman comes in who is pregnant or unsure about pregnancy is to consult with a nurse, receive pregnancy testing and schedule a limited OB ultrasound to determine whether the pregnancy is actually viable (can progress) and measure how far it has progressed.
They offer a safe space to think through options, with a staff who takes the time to listen to their story, answer questions and respond with compassion.
“We walk beside our patients and are completely nonjudgemental,” Voth said.
Some 60% of the women come to them about abortion. Since Roe v. Wade was overturned and new laws were established in Oklahoma, Voth said fewer women were coming into the center to talk about abortion. She said now that abortion is illegal in Oklahoma, she thinks they are afraid and confused.
States have constructed a web of abortion laws and regulations that restrict or support whether, when and under what circumstances, providers can offer abortion care and a pregnant individual can obtain an abortion.
In Oklahoma it is illegal to obtain an abortion unless it is “necessary to preserve the life of the mother.”
Voth said women who want an abortion probably are doing so at home with the abortion pill. Regardless of their choices, she wants women to know the Journey Women’s Center is there for them and they provide post-abortion support.
Studies estimate 25% of American women will have an abortion by the age of 45. Every woman’s experience can be a painful and isolating experience.
While some women experience relief, others silently battle long-lasting effects such as depression, anxiety or trauma-related symptoms that could persist for weeks, even decades.
Journey offers completely confidential and free recovery programs.
“We provide a safe space to process, compassionate support and the tools for growth,” Voth said.
The Journey Women’s Center also can help a woman with an adoption. If a woman chooses to birth her baby, if needed, staff can provide information about different avenues and choices. They provide a quiet, confidential space to work through decisions.
Voth said a woman who comes to them and makes a choice for an open adoption still comes into the center to meet with the adoptive family.
“She doesn’t feel she has a nice enough home or space to meet so the adoptive family comes here so she can stay connected to her birth child. This is an open adoption and agreed to legally at the time the birthing mother relinquished her rights to the child.”
Voth said this is one of the options a birthing mother has a right to if this is her choice. The other types of adoption plans are semi-open adoption and a closed adoption.
The open adoption provides a high level of communication while the semi-open adoption is when the birth mother and adopting parents have contact during her pregnancy, usually meeting in person before the birth and immediately after the birth.
They exchange texts or calls during this time, and after adoption the adoptive parents send updates and information about the child. In a closed adoption, no information or contact is shared.
Minors are welcomed at the center without an adult present, but the center encourages seeking advice from a parent or trusted adult. The Journey Women’s Center serves clients regardless of race, income or social status.
One of the positive aspects of the Journey Women’s Center’s growth is the increase in size to provide more private rooms and areas to meet with small groups.
This helps the facility fulfill its mission of a safe space to process, compassionate support and the tools for growth. Voth said it is important to surround women with a community of women who also are on a journey toward hope and healing in a supportive atmosphere.
“We had a woman come in once who was tired and stressed,” Voth said. “We gave her a snack and took her to a quiet space. She fell asleep on a couch but was much better when she woke up.”
The Journey Women’s Center is a nonprofit and is funded completely by private donations with no government assistance. It has a board of directors from different religious denominations that consider this a stand-alone ministry.
Voth said she dreams of having a home for pregnant women, providing them a safe place at a critical time in their journey, when they may need help. For now, Voth said her mission is to take care of pregnant women in need.
“I hope all women know they are welcome, and we will give them help and hope,” she said.
To contact the center, go to JourneyWomensCenter.org, email JourneyWomensCenter@gmail.com or call (580) 234-5660.
