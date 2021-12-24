By Joe Cummings
Special to the News & Eagle
Christmas was woven in the fabric of Oklahoma from the start. Bessie Truitt recalled her family went to celebrate with the Stetler family in Hennessey on Christmas 1892 with a meal of sweet potatoes and possum.
Christmas trees were non-existent, as wood was too valuable to waste, if a tree could be found at all. Most pioneer homes were way too small for a Christmas tree. Gifts were handmade toys, cornhusk dolls and clothing. Christmas was church, family meal and visiting with neighbors. Enid quickly grew to be a cultural town. The first neighborhood, the Kenwood District, had a home with ballroom on the third floor for dances and gatherings. The Enid Symphony Orchestra was formed in 1905 before statehood and is the oldest in the state of Oklahoma.
Christmas season 1919 had a special surprise for early Enid. The world-renowned John Philip Sousa and his 65-piece band would perform Thursday, Dec. 18, 1919, in the Tabernacle, a sheet metal building located on the northwest corner of Broadway and Washington.
The opportunity for this Christmas treat was given by the Lake View Assembly of Phillips University. Sousa was a child prodigy attending a music conservatory at age 6, displaying an extraordinary talent. He played many instruments, such as the trombone and alto horn. He excelled at the violin. His dad, John, was a member of the Marine Corps Band. At age 13, Sousa was signed on as a violinist with the Marine Corps Band. He was just 25 when he was named the leader of the U.S. Marine Band and the first American-born conductor, serving from 1880 to 1892. Sousa invented his own instrument, the Sousaphone. He wrote the United States official march “The Stars and Stripes Forever” and “Semper Fidelis” the official march of the Marine Corps.
John Phillip Sousa arrived in Enid and was the speaker at Enid Rotary Club. The Enid Daily News reported he gave a humorous talk. He said for many years he was entertained by Rotary Clubs. Then one day, he was elected as an honorary member of international Rotary, which is when he discovered every Rotarian must pay for his own “eats.”
A record 1,500 people came to hear the famous band master. Sousa brought with him soprano Mary Baker, violinist Florence Hardeman and cornetist Frank Simons. Several new compositions were performed, including “A Rhapsody,” “The American Indian,” “Showing Off Before Company” and “The Washington Post March.”
The Enid Daily News reported “The Washington Post March” had a profound impact on the audience. It became so popular it spawned a dance called “The Two Step.” Sousa ended with “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” leaving the Christmas season on a high note of patriotism and enjoyment for all.
In July 1921, Fifth Avenue was all abuzz with the happening at a New York glove shop. A man came into the glove shop and ordered 1,200 pairs of kid leather gloves at $5 a pair. The Boston Globe even reported on the spending of $6,000 for gloves. The man turned out to be Lt. Commander John Philip Sousa. He was starting a tour through the United States and Cuba. His pet superstition was if he wore the same pair of gloves to more than one concert, bad luck would follow — the kettle drum would break or the man playing the basso horn would swallow his cough drop just while reaching high C.
“The Finest Band In All The Land” returned to Enid for Christmas 1925 for a concert at Convention Hall. Sousa arrived in Enid on Wednesday, Dec. 9, at 11:05 a.m. and went to speak at the Lions Club. He could not break bread with them as he never ate in the middle of the day. The Enid Daily Eagle reported he was well received as his talk was “punctuated with applause from the Lions as he freely answered many questions concerning his career and gave advice to those who asked.”
He said, ”We are just beginning to appreciate that America has as many great talents as any country on Earth.” His advice on those seeking a musical career was summed up: “Their success will depend basically on sincere study. Out of 100 who succeed in music, 75 do so by hard work, 25 by having unusual ability, two through exceptional talent and one through being a genius.”
The concert was sponsored by the ladies of the DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution) with the proceeds to go toward the building of the First Presbyterian Church. However, Sousa required a cash guarantee before his band performed. The ladies did not have enough in their treasury, so Enid resident Mrs. John F. (Harriet) Curran borrowed the money herself from Enid National Bank. She was confident Sousa would draw a full house, which he overwhelmingly did. There were several hundred, young and old alike, who paid for the standing room-only area as all seats were taken, according to the Enid Daily Eagle.
That concert featured a new suite by Sousa — “Cuba under Three Flags,” as well as his “Jazz America” and soprano Marjorie Moody. It was Sousa’s own marches, “The Black Horse Troop,” ”The Washington Post,” ”Liberty Bell,” “The U.S. Field Artillery” and “Stars and Stripes Forever,” which brought thunderous applause and many encores that Sousa freely gave.
Christmas was lit up as the Enid Daily Eagle headlined “Sousa Music Brings Thrill to Enid Folk!” At the end of the performance, Sousa came center stage and bowed deeply to the audience. It was a Christmas gift indeed.
Doug Newell, the current director and conductor of the Enid Symphony Orchestra, said: ”What is not widely known about Sousa is he did not intend for his music to be marching tunes. His goal was to popularize music of his day. Sousa loved overtures, marches and arias. During his concerts, he not only showcased his compositions but others such as Von Suppe’s ‘The Light Calvary’ and even the traditional Irish tune ‘Oh, Danny Boy.’ In fact, Sousa had a band that never marched anywhere.”
John Phillip Sousa performed in Enid two other times. Shortly after the new Convention Center was completed in 1921, his concert there was very warmly received by Enid residents. It was a fundraiser for the DAR who wanted to build a memorial to honor the men who fought in the First World War.
The Sousa concert, along with a performance by noted ballet dancer Anna Pavlova and opera star Madam Schumann-Heink, paid for the “Doughboy” statue on the east lawn of the city library. It was created by sculptor Stephen A. Rebect with the bronze plaque design by Enid resident Maureen Frantz at a cost of $2,250.
The final Enid performance on Oct. 16, 1928, was Sousa’s golden jubilee, his 36th tour of the country and his 50th anniversary of leading bands. It was again under the sponsorship of Harriet Curran at Convention Hall.
Sousa told a reporter that he was proud to announce his band was made up entirely of Americans for the first time. He had to use European musicians to fill the ranks before. Sousa took time to listen to Dean Claude Newcomb, who sang three vocals accompanied by Gulla Harp at the piano as well as directing and working with the Enid High School Band.
Everyone knew at 74, Sousa would probably not be back to Enid. The performance was overflowing with people standing wherever they could as all seats were taken. Sousa brought with him soprano Marjorie Moody, cornet musician John Dolan and Howard Goulden on the xylophone. New Sousa songs performed were “Among My Souvenirs,” “Love’s Radiant Hour,” “The Golden Jubilee March,” “Minnesota March” and “University of Nebraska March.” The applause was deafening as the band played “The Washington Post March,” “Semper Fidelis” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever.”
The people of Enid loved Sousa and his music. At the end of his last Enid performance, Sousa removed the white leather gloves he had put on new at the start, signed them, and presented them to Harriet Curran.
In 1934, the first Enid Band Festival was held at Phillips University, the future Tri-State Music Festival. The “Star and Strips Forever” had only begun.
Footnote:
Mrs. Gerald L. (Mary) Brown Sr., the grandmother of this writer’s wife, Becky, received Sousa’s white leather gloves from Catherine Curran, the daughter of Harriet Curran. The Brown family donated them to the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center where they are today.
A tip of the hat to Aaron Preston, archivist at the Cherokee Strip Regional Heritage Center, for all his help.
