Mike Ruby had planned to only be in Enid for a few years, but 47 years later, he still calls the area home.
He has gone on to make quite the impact in Enid, as Ruby has been named a 2022 Pillar of the Plains finalist, an honor he said “left him in shock.”
Other finalists are Ron Janzen, Kip Miles, Rob Stallings and Dr. Brian Whitson. A Pillar of the Plains reception will be held Jan. 12 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Stride Bank Center.
Ruby said he was honored to be considered among the finalists, and couldn’t believe it when he first heard.
“I was tremendously humbled and flattered,” Ruby said. “And just kind of in shock that I was named as one of the finalists. I’m very, very appreciative to the person or persons that nominated me, and it just made me smile.”
Ruby spent 31 years at Oklahoma Gas & Electric as a community affairs manager, and helped cover 42 different towns in north central Oklahoma, he said. He started out reading meters and became a manager, retiring on Oct. 31, 2019. Ruby said he always enjoyed serving in Enid and trying to make it an even better place to live.
“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with a lot of people with the same idea,” Ruby said. “And I suppose after doing that for a long time, it certainly was the intent to have a positive impact on people and in the community. So I suppose the community’s returning some of that back to me. Regardless, my gifts and giving were unconditional, and it’s just gratifying to be a part of this whole thing.”
Ruby said it is gratifying to know he is held in the same regard as previous Pillars of the Plains, people he said he considers role models.
“To be in the same category with them, that just seems awesome,” Ruby said. “It’s just one of the greatest feelings to know that people would appreciate the length of service and the intention of making Enid a better place. It means a lot.”
Ruby also was recognized for his contributions to the community in 2019 as Greater Enid Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the Year. He also has made numerous contributions to the community through his work with United Way, Loaves and Fishes, Oklahoma Blood Institute and Enid Rotary Club, among others. Ruby also served as governmental affairs council chair for the chamber.
Chamber President Jon Blankenship said Ruby has a long resume of giving his time and a long record of volunteerism, and through his position with OG&E, was able to make many contributions.
“If you ask him to do something, he’s looking for a way to do it, and he’s looking for a way to accommodate,” Blankenship said. “He’s absolutely generous with his time, and while he was at Oklahoma Gas & Electric, he was certainly a leader in making sure, as OG&E always does, that they continue their philanthropic ways.”
Blankenship said Ruby has made an impact with every organization he has been a part of during his time in Enid, and doing so in multiple areas.
“He was very involved in that respect, and certainly has been a good volunteer, not only for the chamber, but a wide range of organizations in the Enid area,” Blankenship said. “It’s a wide variety of things involving community service and economic development that he’s been involved in. He’s been a great asset for Enid.”
Ruby said he came to Enid in 1975 after graduating from Oklahoma State University, where he met his wife, Pam, who is from Enid. Ruby said once a chance came along to relocate, he decided to keep his roots planted in Enid.
“Well, the magic happened, I really, really got to know Enid and liked it. And I was born and raised in Oklahoma City, and Enid was the right size,” Ruby said. “I like the churches. My wife and I got married here, and she and her family are from Enid. Boy, when it came time to move, I turned down the promotion because I wanted to stay here. So I tell people I stayed on purpose.”
Ruby credited his parents for instilling in him a sense of giving back to the community, and said his grandfather also was very charitable. He said Enid is the type of area that is filled with people and organizations that are geared toward helping the community.
“I’ve been very fortunate in my career to be able to work with people and the leaders of the community that were interested in making the community better,” Ruby said. “Some of them, unbeknownst to them probably, are my role models. Enid is a really strong community with a lot of people that want to make it better, and they do. All the organizations that are involved, they are cream of the crop organizations.”
Now in retirement, Ruby still is actively involved in several organizations, as his passion for lending a helping hand continues to drive him forward.
“I’ve enjoyed still being involved with the community,” Ruby said. “I’m still pretty busy, but that’s what retirement looks like to me, and I’m really enjoying retirement and serving in the community.”
