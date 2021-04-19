A Jet woman was injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle accident near Carrier, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Diana Cheslic, 69, was taken to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Enid, then transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in stable condition with trunk, arm and leg injuries, according to an OHP report.
The accident happened at 9:30 a.m. Monday on Oklahoma 132 at the junction with Oklahoma 45 about one mile south of Carrier.
According to the report, Cheslic was a passenger in a 2012 Toyota RAV4 driven by Raymond Cheslic, 79, of Jet, heading south of Oklahoma 132 when Raymond Cheslic made a left turn in front of a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by Lauren Hughes, 37, of Kansas City, Mo.
Raymond Cheslic, Hughes and three passengers in Hughes' minivan refused treatment at the scene, according to the report. The condition of both drivers at the time of the accident was listed as apparently normal, and the cause is listed as improper left turn. Seat belts were in use by everyone in both vehicles.
