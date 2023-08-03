JET, Okla. — A Jet woman was hospitalized Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, after being injured in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of two county roads near Jet.
Jo Ann Cline, 56, was taken to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid, then transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in stable condition with head, trunk and arm injuries, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The accident happened at 8:29 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of N2730 Road and E0230 Road, about 2 miles east and 1 mile north of Jet.
According to an OHP report, Cline was driving a 2020 Buick Encore south on N2730 and failed to yield to a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup heading east on E0230. Cline’s vehicle went off the road and rolled one-quarter time. The Silverado went off the road and rolled half a time, coming to rest on its top.
The driver of the pickup, a 13-year-old boy and his passenger, a 14-year-old boy, both of Jet, were not injured, according to the report. OHP does not name juveniles in its accident reports.
The condition of both drivers was listed on the report as apparently normal, and the cause of the accident was listed as failure to yield. Seat belts were in use by all involved.
