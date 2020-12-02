JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (AFNS) — The 16th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Charleston delivered water purification systems to Honduras following the devastation caused by Hurricanes Eta and Iota.
The water purification systems were donated by Water Missions, a local Charleston charity.
The donated cargo totaled nearly 22,000 pounds and is valued at $81,140. According to donating organizations, the aid supplies are estimated to support the lives of 35,000 people living in Honduras.
“Right now, the quickest way to get supplies into Honduras is with the Air Force because some places are inundated with as much as eight to 9 feet of water,” said Mark Baker, director of disaster response for Water Missions. “Safe water is the most critical thing a person can have in the aftermath of a disaster.”
The cargo was donated in conjunction with the Denton Amendment, a State Department and USAID program that allows humanitarian aid to be flown on existing U.S. Air Force missions, on a space-available basis. These missions are flown at no additional cost to the U.S. taxpayers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.