Wesley Javorsky, a native of Corn, is a new field representative for U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas.
Javorsky graduated from Southwestern Oklahoma State University in 2019 and has spent the previous seven years working in banking and insurance in Weatherford. He will serve Woods, Alfalfa, Woodward, Major, Garfield, Dewey, Kingfisher, Logan, Roger Mills, Custer, Canadian, Beckham, Washita, Caddo and Kiowa counties. He will represent Lucas at meetings and events throughout the 3rd Congressional District while also conducting staff outreach on behalf of the office.
“I’m glad to have Wesley join Team Lucas,” the congressman said. “Growing up in Corn and having knowledge of the issues most important to Oklahoma’s small businesses, Wesley will be a tremendous addition to my staff and for those who call Oklahoma’s 3rd District home. I look forward to working with Wesley and I’m confident that he will continue the tradition of hard work for the people of Oklahoma’s 3rd District.”
Javorsky is the son of Kenton and April Javorsky of Corn. Kenton Javorsky currently serves as chairman of the Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma Board of Directors. April Javorsky currently serves as the admissions director for Corn Bible Academy.
“All of my forefathers have farmed in Oklahoma dating back to statehood, so I am very honored to work for Congressman Lucas, one of the strongest and most conservative supporters of American agriculture in D.C.,” Javorsky said.
