The 4th Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) will hold an awareness benefit concert on Saturday, March 18, at Settlers Brewing Company featuring Nashville artist Jake Gill.

The 4{sup}th{/sup} Judicial District CASA is a non-profit organization that walks side by side with a child when they are removed from a home due to abuse or neglect.

The group is seeking sponsors and monetary tax deductible donations to cover the cost of the Rock for a Cause event.

The $500 title sponsor will get title event naming rights, VIP seating for six and a sponsor mention in all media.

A $100 table sponsor receives VIP seating for six and sponsor mention in all media. A $50 sponsor receives sponsor mention in all media.

Admission to the concert is free, and door prizes will be offered.

To sponsor, contact 580-242-1153.

