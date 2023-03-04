The 4th Judicial District Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) will hold an awareness benefit concert on Saturday, March 18, at Settlers Brewing Company featuring Nashville artist Jake Gill.
The 4{sup}th{/sup} Judicial District CASA is a non-profit organization that walks side by side with a child when they are removed from a home due to abuse or neglect.
The group is seeking sponsors and monetary tax deductible donations to cover the cost of the Rock for a Cause event.
The $500 title sponsor will get title event naming rights, VIP seating for six and a sponsor mention in all media.
A $100 table sponsor receives VIP seating for six and sponsor mention in all media. A $50 sponsor receives sponsor mention in all media.
Admission to the concert is free, and door prizes will be offered.
To sponsor, contact 580-242-1153.
