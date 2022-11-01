ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Detention Facility will host a "Jail & Bail" fundraiser Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, benefitting Enid SPCA.
Jamie Bearden, HR manager at the jail, said the event is a fun way for staff to get involved with the community.
"A lot of us here have a huge heart for the community," she said.
Anybody can participate — individuals, businesses, groups and organizations — in the "Jail & Bail" fundraiser, which will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the jail, 1020 S. 10th.
The way it works, Bearden said, is community members will be "arrested" and placed into a fake jail cell outside the facility.
Participants will then need to be "bailed out," with the amount set at however much money they want to raise. Family members, friends or other community members can then post their "bail" to donate to the cause.
All of the funds raised will go toward Enid SPCA.
Adoptable animals from both Enid SPCA and Enid Animal Welfare also will be at the event Saturday, and their "bail" amount, which is their adoption fees, can be posted, too.
To participate in the "Jail & Bail" fundraiser, contact Bearden by calling (580) 616-3332. More information can be found by visiting GCDF's Facebook page, which shows some of the adoptable animals and community members who already have signed up to donate and have been "arrested."
