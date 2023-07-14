Detention officers receive awards

Detention officer Michael De Jesus (third from left) and Sgt. Seth Childs (second from right) were commended for saving the life of a Garfield County Detention Facility inmate. Also pictured are Larry Rutherford, Anthony Clarady Sr. and Reese Wedel.

 Provided photo

By Suzie Byrd

Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Two Garfield County Detention Facility officers were honored this week for saving the life of an inmate who attended to commit suicide.

At the monthly Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority meeting on Thursday night, July 13, 2023, Chairman Reese Wedel presented certificates of commendation and achievement coins to Sgt. Seth Childs and detention officer Michael De Jesus. Childs and De Jesus acted with the highest level of professionalism, compassion and dedication to duty during the incident last month, Wedel said.

The two officers intervened when an inmate attempted to commit suicide and their actions saved the person’s life.

“Childs and DeJesus represent the Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority, their fellow officers and their leadership, with great honor and dignity,” said Ben Crooks, jail administrator. “Both are a credit to the detention facility, the Criminal Justice Authority and to the citizens of Garfield County.”

