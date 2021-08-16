ENID, Okla. — A 21-year-old inmate at Garfield County Detention Facility died after being booked into the facility early Sunday morning.
Tyler Robinson died at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, several hours after he was apprehended by law enforcement at an Enid hotel.
According to a joint press release from Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority, Garfield County Sheriff's Office and Enid Police Department, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, the sheriff's office identified a stolen vehicle in the parking lot of the hotel and requested assistance from EPD.
Following a report that Robinson was the suspect in the theft, GCSO deputies and EPD contacted him at the door of a hotel room, and he was apprehended without incident.
The sheriff's office requested EPD to transport Robinson to the jail. Robinson then told officers he had swallowed a dangerous substance, the release said.
Police rerouted the transport directly to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center for emergency medical treatment, and after being treated and released at approximately 5 a.m., Robinson was taken the detention facility at 5:22 a.m., according to the release.
Robinson was placed into an observation cell at approximately 5:43 a.m. in the booking area and was placed on a 30-minute watch.
The release said that after approximately nine minutes, Robinson began seizing at 5:52 a.m., and emergency medical care was provided immediately.
Life EMS and Enid Fire Department responded to the facility, and Robinson was transported to St. Mary's at approximately 6:30 a.m.
St. Mary's notified the sheriff's office that Robinson had died at approximately 7:21 a.m. while at the hospital.
Jail Administrator Ben Crooks said he received word of the incident before 6 a.m. and responded immediately.
Crooks said he filled out and submitted all of the required reports by 9 a.m. and also informed Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation of the situation.
Crooks said every person, including Robinson, brought to the jail goes through a medical assessment. Crooks said Robinson showed signs of "being under the influence of something but was able to stand, talk and answer questions."
The Medical Examiner's Office told Crooks it would take some time before Robinson's toxicology reports came back.
Crooks said he has reviewed all video footage and that the detention facility's staff acted "extremely professionally" for the hour Robinson was at the facility.
"There's absolutely no suspicion of wrongdoing on the part of the Criminal Justice Authority," Crooks said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.