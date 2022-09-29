ENID, Okla. — A new course being offered at Autry Technology Center will provide basic detention officer training.
Garfield County Detention Facility and Autry are partnering to provide an 88-hour basic detention officer training course, developed by GCDF for new hires, beginning Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, according to a press release.
“Training will provide new detention officers a solid foundation for performing daily tasks as detention officers and an understanding of how to manage inmates safely, fairly, effectively and within local, state and federal standards,” the release said.
Curriculum in the course includes general operational guidelines, inmate management techniques, mental health management techniques, use of force, CPR certification, non-lethal measures certifications, sanitation and maintenance of detention facilities, ethics, prison rape elimination act, professionalism and standards, interpersonal communications, report writing, stress management and more.
The partnership with Autry will allow for more appropriate training spaces to enhance the success of the GCDF training program, according to the release.
Classroom training will be provided primarily at Autry, 1201 W. Willow, with some practical exercises and hands-on training occurring at GCDF, 1020 S. 10th.
GCDF began offering training slots to other Oklahoma counties, as well, for their detention staff. According to the release, it’s difficult in smaller counties to provide formal training for new hires.
“Working with Autry will expand the GCDF’s ability to assist more counties,” the release said.
The long-term goal is to offer the course to anyone interested in gaining knowledge of professional detention operations and obtaining certification for employment at the GCDF, according to the release.
For more information, call GCDF at (580) 548-2429.
