ENID, Okla. — Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority took no action Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, on hiring a new jail administrator to replace the outgoing administrator, Ben Crooks.
One item on the agenda for the executive session was for “the purpose of discussion and possible board action in respect to the employment ... regarding the Jail Administrator.”
Members of the authority were in executive session for a little more than 30 minutes before reconvening in open session and taking no action.
Crooks, who has been jail administrator since April 2020, submitted his resignation last month, effective Friday. He took an offer “to serve as the director of operations for a national private company in the corrections industry,” according to a statement released last month by GCCJA.
During their meeting, authority members voted to issue a letter to Oklahoma Department of Corrections forcing the state agency to accept DOC inmates currently being housed in Garfield County Detention Facility in order to deal with overcrowding issues.
Once the letter is received, DOC would have 72 hours to accept the inmates. Garfield County Sheriff’s Office would be responsible for transporting the inmates to DOC, Sheriff Cory S. Rink said.
Crooks said “it’s becoming a real problem.”
Also during the meeting, members presented a plaque to Crooks in recognition of his service.
Crooks thanked the authority, county commissioners and his staff for all the work they have done to improve jail conditions.
He said he was “proud of my staff” for bringing the jail up to standards during his time as administrator. He said the jail now meets all standards, except being overcrowded, whereas when he started on the job that was not the case.
“This jail is run better than any jail in the state,” he said.
He urged county officials to continue to work to improve the facility.
“Don’t go backwards,” he said. “Don’t go back to how it was.”
He said his only regrets were not completing expansion of the jail and not resolving issues with DOC concerning reimbursement to the jail for housing DOC inmates.
Twice in the past two years, county voters rejected a proposed sales tax increase to expand and renovate Garfield County Detention Facility.
The first proposal failed on Aug. 23, 2022, with 62.61% of the vote against. The second proposal failed on May 9, with 75.54% against.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.