GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. — Officials still are looking at ways to tackle overcrowding at the county jail following the recent rejection of a proposition calling for a sales tax increase to fund expansion and renovation.
Voters in the Aug. 23 primary runoff election shot down the proposition, which would have increased the county sales tax by 0.30%, or 30 cents on every $100 spent, for 20 years to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of Garfield County Detention Facility and its facilities.
Jail administrator Ben Crooks has to wait six months before asking voters to reconsider the proposition but said he is planning on getting the sales tax plan on another election ballot in 2023, pending county approval, and that he may alter the 20-year period to 10, though that could go up if construction costs increase.
In the meantime, Crooks is exploring immediate options to alleviate overcrowding such as housing inmates in other Oklahoma jails.
“(The expansion and renovation) has to happen at some point in time, and the options we’re exploring are Band-Aids,” Crooks said. “They will put us at more risk for litigation and lawsuits, and not to mention the cost to transport inmates across the state. ... But I don’t have any choice right now.”
Housing inmates in other state jails averages about $45 or $50 per day per inmate, Crooks said, and to house out 35 inmates would cost around $500,000 annually.
GCDF has exceeded the operational capacity of 193 beds more than 10 years in a row and the design capacity of 232 beds for nine years out of the past 11. The number of inmates Friday afternoon was 243.
The roughly $8.5 million expansion and renovation would have added 82 beds in minimum-security dormitory-style housing, and if it had been approved, $2.7 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds would have been applied.
Crooks said another option is reviewing the feasibility of the housing of municipal inmates and whether it makes sense to continue. Currently, the jail has a contract with the city of Enid to house its inmates, which has been in place since the jail opened in 2005.
“I'm looking at the possibility of not having that type of contract for municipalities, or possibly adjusting the fees involved with municipalities,” Crooks said. “I'm looking at several things that we'll discuss at next Thursday's meeting.”
The Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, 216 W. Oxford. The meeting is open to the public, and Crooks invites anyone to attend.
Crooks also brought up the idea of a study within Garfield County of the criminal justice system being conducted, which would include district court, law enforcement agencies and GCDF.
“It's a systemic look at what's going on to say, ‘OK, where is the system — those three functions of judicial, law enforcement and detention — where can things be made more efficient, in order to keep the jail from being unnecessarily overcrowded,’” he said. “It will identify the shortcomings throughout the entire justice system ... and it takes cooperation and collaboration from all those entities.”
