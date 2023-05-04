ENID, Okla. — Members of the community, on Thursday evening, May 4, 2023, were able to discuss and ask questions about the proposal to expand and renovate Garfield County Detention Facility.
A public forum, hosted by Enid Social Justice Committee and Holy Cross Enid Orthodox-Catholic Church, had an attendance of about 25 people, including GCDF staff, members of Garfield County Criminal Justice Authority and members of ESJC.
Ben Crooks, jail administrator, began the event by talking about his background, how he ended up in Enid three years ago and the “Garfield Plan,” which was developed in September 2021 to address overcrowding, mental health and substance use disorder challenges at GCDF.
“I believe in informing people and letting them make decisions,” Crooks said at the beginning of the public forum.
Details of the proposal
The expansion and renovation proposal, which has been posted on GCDF’s Facebook page, will appear on voters’ ballots in a Tuesday special election as a proposition that calls for a 0.30%, or 30 cents for every $100 spent, increase to the county sales tax rate for 15 years to fund the operation, maintenance, construction, equipping and improvement of the “increasingly overcrowded” GCDF.
GCDF has an operational capacity of 193 beds and a design capacity of 232 beds and has been over capacity for more than 11 years since its 2005 opening.
The average number of inmates per day in 2022, Crooks said Thursday, was 240, and for fiscal year 2023, that number is 226, he added, due to efforts to reduce the number of Oklahoma Department of Corrections inmates being held at GCDF.
Included in the resolution are the addition of 82 beds in dormitory-style housing and 16,000 square feet; the renovation of part of the current 45,000-square-foot building; and construction of medical, administrative and visitation spaces, as well as a space for educational and religious programs.
The estimated cost is about $8.5 to $10 million, and if the resolution passes, about $2.7 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds would be applied toward the expansion and renovation.
Crooks said using a sales tax to fund the expansion and renovation would be “distributed more equitably” among Garfield County residents and visitors than with a funding mechanism such as increasing property taxes.
Enid’s current sales tax rate is 9.1%, with 4.5% for Oklahoma; 4.25% for the city; and 0.35% for Garfield County. If the resolution passes, the county’s sales tax rate would increase to 0.65%.
The current sales tax for GCDF, which is 0.25% out of Garfield County’s overall 0.35%, was approved by voters in 2002 to cover the cost of constructing the facility and would continue through 2033.
Questions from attendees, discussion
Several questions were asked Thursday by those in attendance and then answered and discussed.
The Rev. James Neal, of both ESJC and Holy Cross, brought up one concern of his by quoting “Field of Dreams.”
“‘If you build it, they will come,’” Neal said, “and the current jail, from the reporting, was overcrowded within months of opening. If we add beds, what’s to say that in a matter of weeks, it won’t be overcrowded with a higher population?”
Crooks responded by saying GCDF has no control over how many individuals are arrested and brought to the jail or when inmates are released from GCDF, and that his approach, throughout his career, has always been, “You don’t say, ‘How big of a jail can we build?’ You say, ‘How small of a jail can we build to accommodate the need?’”
The need, he said, is based on historical information, populations, crime rates and court processing times, all of which he said is in the proposal.
“I understand exactly what you’re saying, but it’s my job, to some degree and amongst others, to not let that happen,” Crooks said. “I don’t want (GCDF) to be overcrowded. If it is, then we can’t … separate (inmates) properly … to make sure they’re reasonably protected in the jail.”
“Regardless of how this vote goes,” Neal said in response, “it sounds like we, as a community, need to do a better job of staying on top of the other two branches of this — law enforcement and prosecution — so it’s not all dumped on the jail.”
Crooks said GCDF has limited space for mental health services and educational and religious programs for inmates, adding that sometimes, inmates are discouraged from participating in the jail’s existing programs due to ridicule from other inmates in their housing units.
The expansion, Crooks said, addresses that with the addition of the three dormitory-style housing units, which are “more normative styles of living.”
“And if you’re in those housing units, you’re going to participate in programs — that’s one of the requirements,” he said.
Several people commented on the need for mental health services and educational and religious programs for GCDF inmates.
Crooks said he thinks the goal of any facility, whether it’s a prison or jail, should be, “What can we do to keep these people from coming back,” adding that 60% of GCDF inmates return after being released and 80% of GCDF inmates have a substance use disorder.
One man in attendance Thursday said he appreciated the focus in the proposal on spaces for programs that can help inmates.
“One of the things I do love about this proposition,” he said, “is the programs you’re trying to promote and start to give people like me a chance as soon as they get out. Christians call it ‘a mustard seed of faith,’ and people in recovery call it ‘carrying the message.’ ...
“Teach them the GED. Teach them how to fill out a job application. Teach them these basic things that I needed to know when I got out.”
Early voting for the proposition continues from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at Garfield County Election Board, 903 Failing.
Precincts throughout Garfield County will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.