ENID, OK — Transparency is the name of the game and the focus of the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency, also known as LOFT, according to Executive Director Mike Jackson, who spoke to Enid Rotary Club on Monday, June 5, 2023, about recent reports and activities of the office.
Jackson, who spent 10 years as state representative for Enid, was named director when LOFT was established in 2020. LOFT is a state agency in the legislative branch that assists the Oklahoma House and Senate to provide budgetary recommendations to the LOFT Oversight Committee, which is made up of seven members of the House and seven members of the Senate.
Jackson said LOFT assists the Legislature in making informed, data-driven decisions that will serve the residents of Oklahoma by ensuring accountability in state government, efficient use of resources, and effective programs and services.
Jackson said the Legislature tried to set up the agency several times before actually passing it in 2019.
“I work on behalf of the Legislature, and I’m the only employee employed by the speaker of the House and the Senate pro-tem, so it’s a little bit uncomfortable when they’re not getting along,” he said.
Each year LOFT adopts a workplan in response to requests from the Legislative Oversight Committee. Jackson oversees a staff of 10 made up of professionals who are fiscal experts with policy experience.
Jackson said LOFT and the State Auditor’s Office do similar things, but LOFT takes it “to the next level.”
“Not only are we trying to look for numbers, making numbers match, making sure there are no gray areas within the number themselves, we also ask the next logical questions,” he said. “Is what they’re doing necessary? The second logical question is are they doing what the Legislature intended them to do? The third logical question is, does it still need to exist?”
One upcoming report to be released by LOFT examine the Commissioners of the Land Office (CLO). That evaluation will include everything CLO owns in the state and an analysis of how well they’re doing in terms of investments they make. The report will examine the type of properties maintained by the office, its management and investment strategy, and examine past performance trends.
Jackson said CLO was established at statehood as a dedicated trust for public education. What’s different about Oklahoma than other states is Indian Territory at the time of statehood. All the surface and mineral rights owned by CLO are west of I-35. In Cimarron County, 32% of their county is owned by CLO, Jackson said.
“One thing with CLO is they are exempt from ad valorem tax. Those dollars generated by the counties go into the trust and are reinvested. ... but, for example in Cimarron County alone the ad valorem dollars, they are losing approximately $1.6 million a year to their schools and $400,000 to the county.”
He also said CLO now is becoming an Angel Investor investing in startup companies which have high risk, high reward, and LOFT makes some recommendation regarding those activities based on what other states are doing.
“It should be a very enlightening report for the Legislature,” he said.
The next report, Jackson said, is going to be a full review of the Office of Management and Enterprise Services (OMES).
“We are looking at how they’re spending money, and it actually came from a conversation that took place last year with the Department of Tourism,” he said.
LOFT made headlines when its report uncovered overspending at the Tourism Department regarding the Swadley’s contract to provide restaurant services for state lodges.
Jackson said OMES wasn’t asking the right questions where the Swadley’s contract was concerned, thus prompting an evaluation of OMES.
LOFT will examine the historical budget of OMES for the past five years and present the percentage of operational funding sources, to include: revenue billed to state agencies for services, state appropriations, and one-time funds, such as federal relief funds.
Another evaluation on the table includes taking a look at workforce readiness.
“There are some really good programs in Ohio and other places we’re going to look at, but that’s going to be one of our bigger project,” he said. “In a given year, LOFT will do around 11 projects.”
These reports are available on LOFT’s website at okloft.gov.
“Everything we do is transparent,” he said. “We are here to shine a light on what the executive branch is doing and all the execution of the policies made by the Legislature.”
Jackson said it’s often difficult navigating the executive branch in getting the information needed. He said the agency has developed a way to ask questions in 15 or 20 different ways in “order to get the answer we’re looking for.”
He said LOFT has to be ready to answer questions quickly and think critically.
Oklahoma is one of 41 states to have an organization like LOFT.
