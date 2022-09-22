ENID, Okla. — Oklahoma State Department of Health has named Maggie Jackson as regional area director for District 2, removing the interim tag she has held.
OSDH made the announcement in an emailed statement on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.
Located in north central Oklahoma, District 2 includes Alfalfa, Grant, Major, Garfield, Blaine, Kingfisher, Canadian and Logan counties.
"We have an incredible team who has worked so hard throughout the pandemic," Jackson said. "I am honored to have the opportunity to support them and lead our district to continue to serve our communities with excellence. I am thankful to be here during an exciting time of growth into the future of public health.
"I am grateful for the support of my Enid community partners and to be part of the great collaborative work here."
Jackson earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and molecular biology and Spanish from Oklahoma State University and a master’s in public health from the University of Oklahoma. She has served as the District 2 director of Community Engagement and Health Planning since 2019 and has been with OSDH since 2012.
Jackson replaces Jan Fox who left District 2 in fall 2021 to serve as OSDH Deputy Commissioner of Health Preparedness.
Also Thursday, OSDH announced it had named Chris Munn as new regional area directors for District 8.
District 8, in southcentral Oklahoma, includes Carter, Garvin, Jefferson, Johnston, Love, Marshall, Murray, Pontotoc and Stephens counties.
Munn is a graduate of East Central University in Ada, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in environmental service. He is currently completing an MBA at Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant. He has held the position of interim RAD for District 8 since October 2021. Originally from Pauls Valley, he served Stephens County residents as a public health specialist for 24 years.
Munn takes over the role previously held by Mendy Spohn, who was named OSDH deputy commissioner of Community Health Services late last year.
OSDH provides technical support and guidance to 68 county health departments in Oklahoma, as well as guidance and consultation to the two independent city-county health departments in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
