Enid’s Firefighter and Police Officer of the year received special rings from Jackson Diamond Jewelers on Tuesday afternoon.
Enid Fire Department Driver Garry Watters and Enid Police Department Officer Christian Owusu each received a gold and diamond custom-made ring to honor their achievement, courtesy of Curt and Ryan Jackson with the shop.
“I never expected (the ring),” said Watters, who’s been with EFD for 17 years. “It’s a big honor.”
Owusu, who has been with the Police Department for five years, admired his “eye-catching” ring, saying he definitely plans on wearing it and showing it off.
“It’s pretty nice,” he said.
Watters is the third member of the Fire Department to receive a ring; Owusu is the 11th EPD officer. The rings are made entirely at Jackson’s, at 205 W. Randolph, and are a little different each year.
Curt and Ryan Jackson began giving the rings away in 2010 as a way to do something nice for the police officers and firefighters by giving them something meaningful.
“We wanted them to have something that was forever — something that their kids and their grandkids can have,” Ryan Jackson said.
Chiefs Joe Jackson and Brian O’Rourke, along with EPD Capts. Tim Jacobi and Bryan Skaggs, were in attendance to watch Owusu and Watters receive the rings.
“It’s a great way to honor the guys, and we appreciate it a lot,” Jackson said. “They were showing some appreciation to the officers before (firefighters), and then Ryan (Jackson) came to us to do the same thing ... The community is pretty good. We’re honored.”
