ENID, Okla. — As Oklahoma expects 33,000 doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine to arrive next week, state health care workers are gearing up for the so-called “Super Bowl” of public health.
Maggie Jackson, with Garfield County Health Department, called it a privilege to step into this next phase of the months-long pandemic when the county begins administering doses from this first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.
“With that comes a lot of hope for me and a lot of us that we will get to see some normalcy again,” she said Friday during the biweekly meeting of Enid Noon AMBUCS, during which she primarily took questions regarding the vaccine in Stride Bank Center’s Benson Ballroom.
Jackson is Oklahoma Department of Health’s regional director of community engagement and health planning for Oklahoma’s District 2, which covers Blaine, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher, Logan and Major counties. Jackson also represents the Alfalfa County office.
By January, the state is set to receive 166,000 total doses, Jackson said. People would have to receive two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, she said, and no recipients would be charged due to the CARES Act as long as legislation continues.
Four shipments between both vaccines are expected, but that is subject to change, she said.
Those first in line beginning next week to receive the vaccine in Oklahoma include long-term care residents and staff, health care workers providing direct in-patient COVID care, public health staff involved in testing and mitigation, emergency medical first responders and workers in direct out-patient services. Three more phases will cover Oklahomans by decreasing priority, starting in January, according to OSDH.
The first doses are estimated to cover about 30% of the 62,000 in the state’s long-term care facilities, Jackson said, but by January, the state should have enough of the vaccine for the rest.
The Pfizer vaccine has reported a 95% effectiveness rate for trial participants, who along with control trial participants will be monitored for the next several years to answer questions like how long immunity would last, if more have possible side effects, and so on.
Jackson said OSDH expects 30%-40% of health care workers will want to take the first round.
Four participants in the U.K. so far have reported side effects such as fever, soreness and muscle aches, similar to anaphylactic allergic reactions to a flu vaccine, she said. Two or three of those people have had prior responses to other vaccines.
The effects of the vaccine on pregnant women hasn’t been studied, so Jackson said these women aren’t recommended to get the vaccine.
“There’s going to be lots of questions about it,” Jackson said about the vaccines, “and I’ll be learning along the way.”
She said she did not yet know how many doses of the vaccine Garfield County specifically would be receiving, but had been doing estimates with area hospitals. All vaccines will come to health departments first.
Integris Bass Baptist Health Center has an appropriate storage facility for the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored at minus-80 degrees, and all 13 state district health departments would receive an ultra-cold freezer, as well, Jackson said.
While this year has been unprecedented for the county Health Department, Jackson said her team still offers its daily services, which include STD testing, childhood health services and the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) nutritional program, along with COVID-19 PCR testing.
Garfield County Health Department, located at 2501 Mercer, has seen 500 fewer total visits this year compared with 2019’s 5,500, she said.
Clinic testing is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each weekday by appointment only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.