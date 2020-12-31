ENID, Okla. — Darrell Floyd’s hope for the New Year is short and sweet and something anyone who has gone through the tumultuous year 2020 can understand.
“2021 has got to be better than 2020,’’ the Enid Public Schools superintendent said.
2020 was supposed to be the year Floyd saw many of his aspirations come true, including opening of the new Enid High School gym and Performing Arts Center. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, those completed buildings have seen only limited use.
“We want to get past the COVID days and be able to use the new facilities the public provided,” Floyd said, adding school administrators and personnel are “looking forward to putting COVID-19 behind us.”
“Things are looking up on that end,” he said, as new vaccines are being introduced locally and worldwide.
The gym and performing arts center are complete and will be used to their full potential.
“Both of those (buildings) will be beneficial for students for decades to come,” Floyd said. “It’s disappointing, but we have to make sure to keep everybody safe and secure.”
Personally, Floyd has kept safe and secure by losing 20 pounds in the last few months. He walks 3 miles a day, which he says has been a stress relief.
“Hopefully, I can continue that exercise routine and keep that weight loss,” he said.
Another priority is to return to on-campus learning and getting everyone vaccinated when a COVID-19 vaccine is more readily available. In-person learning is to resume Tuesday.
“We want a sense of normalcy for our students,’’ Floyd said. “I feel bad for last year’s seniors and this year’s seniors. The virtual learning is difficult to monitor, but the numbers got so high we had to do something. We want to keep everyone safe.’’
Bill Mayberry
Retired Enid High athletic director Bill Mayberry, now the athletic facilities supervisor, doesn’t have any New Year’s resolutions except to “see all the kids play ball again.’’ The virtual learning has shut down EHS sports.
“I would love to see the kids play ball uninterrupted,’’ Mayberry said. “We had a good summer season (at David Allen Memorial Ballpark), but there have certainly been distractions from the student-athlete experience.’’
Mayberry has a personal interest in this with his son, Maddux, playing both football and baseball.
“I just like to see them play ball, win or lose, without any interference,’’ Mayberry said.
Like Floyd, Mayberry was frustrated the new gym was sitting empty at Thanksgiving.
“That (gym) was something we had talked about for years,’’ he said. “The sad part is seeing it empty ... there has been too many man hours invested in it for it not to be used because of COVID. It’s really disappointing, but hopefully we’ll get in there soon enough to get on a routine and a schedule. There are lots of other things in life, and you have to deal with it and move on.’’
Carmen Ball
Community activist and Gaslight Theatre director Carmen Ball’s resolution is for reflection and good health.
“Everybody needs to exercise more and be healthier,’’ said Ball, who also is director of Hedges Regional Speech and Hearing Center. “It’s going to be a time for meaningful thought and be a little kinder.’’
Her own aspirations are to spend more time with family and look forward to two shows she will be directing — “Savannah Sipping Society,’’ which will be part of the Gaslight Dinner Theatre in February, and “Breaking Legs,’’ a comedy in May.
“That’s a great opportunity for me and a great experience for the cast and audience,’’ Ball said. “Gaslight has been very good about social distancing and extra sanitizing and all the mask wearing. We try to make it a great experience. We have a large auditorium which allows for social distancing, but hopefully we will have the vaccine where people will feel more comfortable about coming out.’’
Ben Ezzell
Outgoing Ward 3 City Commissioner Ben Ezzell, a subject of a recall election, just wants a quieter 2021.
“I’m not much of a resolutioner,’’ he said. “I don’t think I have anything constructive to add. I don’t have any additional aspirations except to pass on the hope that next year will be better.’’
Natalie Beurlot
Natalie Beurlot, executive director of Main Street Enid, hasn’t thought much about resolutions except “to be a positive influence on the community.’’
“I want to focus on a growing downtown and making it bigger and better,’’ she said. “We’re working on the design aspect and streetscape. We want to make downtown a place where people want to stop and shop and make the cash registers ring to help small business. I really have high hopes for 2021.’’
She just wants 2020 to end.
“It seems like it’s been three years,’’ Beurlot said. “2020 certainly has had its obstacles, especially all the events we had to cancel. We want 2021 to be a great year and have lots of fun and for the community to get together and do great things.’’
Bill Shewey
Former Enid Mayor Bill Shewey’s resolution for 2021 is for better health. Shewey, at Thanksgiving, was in quarantine. He and his son, Brian, were the only members of his family not to be infected by COVID-19.
“My aspiration is to make sure everyone is healthy,’’ he said. “This has lasted long enough. I have to watch my health. I’m about to turn 79 and I have to be cautious.’’
Shewey, though, keeps an optimistic outlook with the phrase that was his slogan as mayor.
“Every day is a great day in Enid, Oklahoma,’’ he said. “I just want peace and joy on Earth.’’
Shewey, a former star defensive back at the University of Tulsa, has enjoyed seeing his alma mater’s upswing in football and resolves to keep watching football on TV.
Before his quarantine, he was playing golf with Jim Zaloudek and Bob Greenhaw twice a week.
“That’s about all the athletic exercise I get to do,’’ he said. “I get to do a lot of walking, but until I get out of quarantine, I have to stay safe.’’
Ginny Shipley
Enid track and cross country coach Ginny Shipley’s first resolution is for 2021 to be better than 2020 and for political infighting to stop.
“It’s just got to be a better year,’’ said Shipley, a prominent actress and director on the Gaslight Theatre stage. “We have to stop being ugly to each other. Hopefully, we will have the virus at bay and have a vaccine. I usually don’t make resolutions because I’m not good at keeping them.’’
She also wants to get to coach track after last year’s season was canceled after one meet because of COVID-19 restrictions. Her coaching and teaching has been limited since EHS went to virtual learning. She can’t have direct contact with her athletes or arrange a workout.
Being the yearbook adviser has been a challenge, she said, because “it’s hard to do it over the phone.’’
“We had a lot of track kids that could have been up there last year,’’ Shipley said. “I was real sad for the kids. I understand why we didn’t have one because we did try to keep them safe.’’
Her other aspirations are to help Gaslight in its fundraising campaign for capital improvements. She was in the play “Little Women,’’ and is open for other acting roles, although she won’t direct.
“I’m just waiting and chilling to see if there are any other parts I would like to try out for,’’ Shipley said. “The fundraising isn’t supposed to end until 2023 or 2024. We will have a nice facelift both inside and outside, and I would like to see that to fruition.’’
Shipley’s second aspiration is for EHS to return to in-class instruction.
“I thought online would be easy, but it’s a lot harder,’’ Shipley said. “Some days the kids don’t either say anything or don’t log. It’s hard on the kids, especially the younger ones. But this is nothing to sneeze at. I want it to be safe for us to come back.’’
Gini Zaloudek
Gini Zaloudek’s resolutions and aspirations are centered around the WildHorse Gang, a Kremlin-based youth service organization she formed 28 years ago.
“The WildHorse Gang is one of the most important things in my life,’’ Zaloudek said. “I just want to make this world a more blessed place to live in. The big thing is everybody has to do their part and things will be great. Our kids do their part to make this a better world.’’
The WildHorse Gang hasn’t been stopped by COVID-19, although several of their scheduled activities were canceled because of it.
They recently spent time picking up tree limbs in the area. Zaloudek said the club welcomes anyone who wants to join. Anyone who needs the organization’s help with a project can call her at (580) 541-8200. Zaloudek is now dealing with the children and even grandchildren of original members. She was happy club members were able to participate in the Veterans Day parade.
“These kids are Christian and God bless the USA,’’ Zaloudek said. “When I started it in 1992, I was thinking I could change the whole world through their adult parents, but I realize we had to teach the kids in the next generation.’’
Zaloudek’s other resolution is to stay healthy and continue to play golf.
“I’ve been pretty blessed not being sick,’’ she said. “You can’t buy your health. The kids are so important to me. I just hope everyone has a blessed year. I just hope I can be able to play golf and play better. I spend a lot of time on the practice range, but I have a lot of things that interfere with my game.’’
Brent Price
Former EHS, University of Oklahoma and NBA star Brent Price’s resolution is to get back to a life of normalcy.
“I’m looking forward to a life where I don’t have to wear a mask,’’ he said.
Price’s daughter Savannah is scheduled to be married in May, and he said he hopes a vaccine will allow that wedding to go on as normally as possible.
With his two youngest (Elizabeth and William) at the University of Arkansas, Price had visions of travel with his wife Marcy. That has been put on hold.
“It’s been tough to travel,’’ he said. “We would like to do more of that. We have never been to Europe. We had plans to go to London and talked about going to Italy. I’ve got some bucket list things that I haven’t had time to do. Maybe in 2021, we can get this thing turned around and opportunities open up again.’’
Price’s top resolution is for good health, especially with Savannah’s wedding coming up.
“I pray that my family and everybody continues to move forward with all the things going on in our lives,” he said. “We had a very blessed 2020 and we pray that we can keep moving forward in that direction.’’
Gail Wynne
Longtime Enid civic leader Gail Wynne is following her tradition of picking out a word to live by for 2021.
“It ought to be grateful for me,’’ she said. “You can’t whine when it’s been tough for everyone out there.’’
Wynne was injured in a fall at her home when she said she “broke a lot of things.’’ Her main aspiration is to get well.
“That’s my hope,’’ she said.
