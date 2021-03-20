ENID, Okla. — After 19 years of providing resources for parents through the Hope Outreach Parenting Ministry, Ann Price is saying goodbye.
Price, who turned 79 on Christmas Day, wanted to make it to 80 before she retired from being director of the Parenting Ministry, but after a year of health situations, she said she knew it was the “right time.”
“I’m stepping down just because it’s time, but (the Parenting Ministry) is still going to be here, and I’m happy about that,” she said.
Although she is leaving, Price is leaving behind a team of four Parenting Ministry employees and 18 volunteers, including Glenda Aebi, the parenting ministry’s new director and program coordinator, who will continue the work Price began — reaching the community “just like we always have,” Aebi said.
A retirement celebration will be held to honor Price from 2-4 p.m. next Friday at the Parenting Ministry, 815 W. Broadway. Anyone is welcome to come to the celebration and visit with Price, who said the celebration is sweet and she’s looking forward to it.
“It does put a nice period on the sentence,” she said.
Cake and punch will be at the celebration, and Price will speak.
‘No idea what door
God would open’Price and her husband William “Denny” moved to Enid in 1979, and they had three sons — Mark and Brent, who both played in the NBA, and Matt. With a degree in music education, Price taught at public schools and taught piano lessons.
After Denny died in 2000, Price said she continued with the piano lessons but wasn’t satisfied because she felt “isolated” in her house.
She was in bed one night in 2002, thinking about “everything,” and began to pray for a door to open for her.
“I told God I would like to be able to do something different — something I could do in ministry that would help people,” Price said, “and I didn’t know what, but if it was His will, I would like to do something like that, not knowing what I was actually praying for.”
About three weeks later, she got a phone call from David Burleigh, former director of development at Hope Outreach. He asked Price if she would be interested in joining the ministry’s board, and she said “yes.”
She later helped out part-time with a program that provided pregnancy tests to young women and teenagers and told them what their options were. The program shut down due to lack of funds, and former Hope Executive Director Paula Nightengale told Price they needed to find a “hands-on” program to help expectant mothers and parents.
Price went to a family focused seminar in Colorado and scoped out ideas that would fit with Hope, and she found it in the “Earn While You Learn” — the Parenting Ministry was born at 815 W. Broadway.
“When I prayed the prayer way back when, I had no idea what door God would open, and it’s not just for me, but for the whole community,” Price said. “It’s been a real blessing for me to get to be a part of that.”
‘Earn While You Learn’
The Parenting Ministry’s “Earn While You Learn” program helps new parents by having them take parenting classes and earn points. They could then use those points, “mommy money” or “daddy dollars,” in the Mommy Store at the front of the ministry building to buy new or gently used baby items such as cribs and clothes or household items such as shampoo and hand soap.
The Mommy Store is supplied through garage sales, estate sales and consignment sales purchased with Hope Outreach Thrift Store funds and donations, Aebi said, but a quality standard is set to ensure clients have a nice place to shop and everything from car seats to baby beds are “safe, clean and nice.”
“It’s still a free program, but (the parents) are having to be involved with that baby, too, because like we tell them, ‘It’s your baby. You can’t expect somebody else to come along and give you the things you need for your baby. That’s your responsibility,’” Price said.
There are several ways to earn points, Price said, with a minimum of five and up to around 30 or more in one class.
“They get five points for coming and doing the lesson. If the boy comes, they both get five, so they get 10 at a time,” Price said. “They can work it up. They can get as few as five and as many as 20, 25 or 30 a lesson, depending on what they’re willing to do.”
The Parenting Ministry now has more than 350 “Earn While You Learn” lessons for parents of all ages and incomes, on pregnancy, toddlers, separated families, teenagers buying their first car and more, and it is available for mothers, fathers and even grandparents who want to become the best parent or guardian they can possibly be.
With this program in Enid, Dena Stratton, administrative assistant for the center, said there’s “no reason for a baby to do without.”
The “Earn While You Learn” program isn’t a “cookie-cutter” method, Price said. Aebi talks with clients and designs a personalized plan for them.
Aebi said because of how life changes, clients who have had to take time away from the Parenting Ministry are always welcome back to the program.
“Whether it’s transportation, a job, school — life hits, and sometimes (clients) don’t have the time to insert us, and that’s fine. We totally understand that ... Come on back, and we’ll work it out again. It may be two years, three years, sometimes 10, and they’ll come back and want back in the program for whatever the reason.”
Other things the Parenting Ministry offers are annual abstinence events for young people — a tailgate in the spring for boys and a tea party in the fall for girls.
‘A finished thing’
For Price, the Parenting Ministry has been and will continue to be an important part of the community because of the resources it provides to parents, the relationships developed through the program and how it’s grown over the years.
“We just see the benefit of spending a little time with (the parents) each day,” Price said. “It was much larger than I ever dreamed it would be when we first started.”
Price went to part-time work before officially retiring about two weeks ago and has been going to a class at Denny Price Family YMCA, which she didn’t have time to do before, and is enjoying spending time with her family and friends.
Stratton said she would miss Price at the Parenting Ministry.
“I lost my mother in ’95, and Ann has become like a second mom to me,” Stratton said. “We have our working relationship, and then we have a strong, strong Christian friendship that I wouldn’t trade for anything in the world.”
“Vice versa,” Price said. Although she is sad about leaving the Parenting Ministry, she isn’t worried at all because she knows the work will be carried on through Aebi, Stratton, Janell Cline, who runs the Mommy Store, and the 18 volunteers.
“I had 19 years worth of stuff (in my office), and I started cleaning it out, and it was sad,” Price said. “It’s still sad when I look in there, but I don’t feel that, ‘Oh, I made a mistake.’ I feel like I did everything I needed to do — it was a finished thing ... It’s been a good 19 years.”
