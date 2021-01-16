4RKids Foundation co-founder Bret Whinery retired Friday from his position as operations manager at the nonprofit, capping 17 years of work to improve the lives of people living with developmental disabilities.
Founded by Bret and Dr. Barbara Whinery in 2003, 4RKids provides employment opportunities to adults with developmental disabilities, support and outreach to their families, and supports local enrichment opportunities for the developmentally disabled, including Miracle League and Special Olympics.
Tricia Mitchell, executive director at 4RKids, organized a brief retirement celebration Friday, with family, friends and members of the 4RKids program in attendance.
“I just wanted him to know he’s appreciated, and we are going to miss him so much,” Mitchell said, who’s worked with Bret at 4RKids for 10 years.
While Bret is retiring, Mitchell said she’s glad “he and Barbara are going to still be around and helping us.”
“He’s like a brother,” Mitchell said. “I feel like both of them are family. I’m sad, but I’m happy for him.”
Enid Mayor George Pankonin spoke briefly at the retirement celebration, and presented Bret with an Enid Mayor’s Coin.
“I really appreciate what you’ve done here,” Pankonin said, adding that 4RKids will always be special to him for the good it’s done his son, Joe.
“A lot of people have helped our family here,” Pankonin said, “but none did more than Bret.”
Lynne Taylor, a family friend, thanked Bret for his contributions to the community.
“It’s the unsung heroes like Bret who make organizations like 4RKids work,” Taylor said. “The success of 4RKids has to do with not only Bret and Barbara having the vision, but also that they got that message out there, and were tireless in their efforts. We value them for what they do for 4RKids, but also what they do for the community and all the people they serve.”
Bret kept his remarks at the celebration characteristically brief.
“It’s been a journey,” he told the small crowd gathered for his retirement.
Visiting with the News & Eagle after the formal portion of the event, Bret said he begrudgingly enters retirement.
“I didn’t really like to, but I’m getting older,” he said. The job requires “a lot of lifting,” he said, “and I’m not as young as I used to be.”
Bret has been on the job since 2003, when 4RKids got its start, followed by acquisition of the miniature golf course in 2007.
Initially, he said the goal was just to make the public more aware of how people with disabilities can contribute to the community.
“We wanted to raise public awareness about people with disabilities and what they have to offer in life,” Whinery said. “We really believe strongly about inclusion for all people.”
At the center of that work was, and is, his and Barbara’s son, Jake.
“My feeling was, if I can teach my son to run concessions, and run the credit card machine and the cash register, it will impress on people in the community that there are other people here with disabilities who can do these things too,” Bret said.
Since that humble beginning, Bret has worked alongside Mitchell and the 4RKids board, as 4RKids has dramatically grown its employment program, and recently completed a $4.2 million capital campaign to construct a new building, renovate the existing structure at 710 Overland Trail, and remake two previous miniature golf courses into one improved wheelchair-accessible course, which was completed in March 2018.
The new 10,000-square-foot, $2.2 million facility is expected to be open in March, and is expected to triple the number of clients 4RKids can serve.
“It’s surprised me that it’s grown as large as it has,” Bret said, “and it touches so many people in the community.”
As 4RKids has grown, Bret said he’s glad it’s also spread to serving younger kids with developmental disabilities, with programs like Miracle League, and bowling and golf activities.
Looking back on his time at 4RKids, Bret said he’s glad for the impact it’s had on Jake, now 30.
“I feel like it’s made him more confident in himself,” Bret said. “He puts a lot of pride into it, and takes it very seriously — they all do. It’s important to them.”
Jake, who started out working concessions to teach the community what people with disabilities can do when they are given a chance, will be taking over many of his father’s former responsibilities at 4RKids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.