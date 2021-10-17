ENID, Okla. — Allie’s former partner woke her up by strangling her in an out-of-state motel room back in August.
Allie, which is a fictitious name for a woman who is now surviving domestic violence, said she then left the room, her body covered with “a lot of bruises,” walked toward the downtown area of the city she was in. She called her mother, who lived about four hours away in Oklahoma, to come pick her up.
She didn’t know until she got back to Oklahoma with her mother that she could not stay in the relationship she had been in for the past seven years. She realized that she wanted to stay alive.
“It all just came crashing down,” Allie said. “It was a fire, of some sort, that started in me.”
Domestic violence is the willful intimidation, physical assault, battery, sexual assault and/or other abuse behavior as part of a systematic pattern of power and control perpetrated by one intimate partner against another and includes physical and sexual violence, threats, economic and emotional/psychological abuse, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
More than 10 million adults in the United states experience domestic violence annually, NCADV states. In Oklahoma, 49.1% of women and 40.7% of men experience physical violence, sexual violence and/or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetimes.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which was launched nationwide in October 1987 as a way to connect and unite individuals and organizations working on domestic violence issues while also raising awareness for those issues.
Courtney Strzinek, executive director of YWCA Enid, said Domestic Violence Awareness Month gives individuals and organizations the opportunity to talk about domestic violence.
“This is a great platform to make this conversation really loud and present in the community,” she said. “Not everyone is super comfortable with this conversation, so this gives them a safe platform to be able to have this conversation. … The more you talk about it, the more that people in need will know that you’re a safe person and can help them, and the more that people get that message out, then victims will know, ‘We believe you. We’re here for you.’”
‘Those little things add up’
Allie began a relationship with her former partner in 2014, and the domestic violence started within a week. The couple moved to various cities in different states, most of which Allie said she filed protective orders against her former partner in.
Looking back, Allie said she now notices a lot of the red flags from her previous relationship. In addition to the physical abuse, Allie’s former partner gave her an allowance of money, checked her emails, changed her passwords on her devices and would lock her out of their houses.
“It was my fault,” Allie said. “It was, ‘If I hadn’t had done this, he wouldn’t have done that.’ That was 90% of our relationship. That part doesn’t make me cry anymore. I think what makes me cry is the fact that I waited so long to see, and there’s still so much more that I didn’t see that still comes to me.”
Common red flags and warning signs of an abuser, according to NCADV, include but are not limited to extreme jealousy, possessiveness, unpredictability, a bad temper, cruelty to animals, verbal abuse, extreme controlling behavior, blaming the victim for anything bad that happens, controlling all the finances, demeaning the victim privately or publicly and accusing the victim of flirting with others or having an affair.
Strzinek said often, a lot of these red flags and warning signs can be ignored because they seem like “normal things to do” at the time and that domestic violence is a cycle that goes on over time.
“Domestic violence is usually not just one incident. It usually increases,” Strzinek said, “so where those red flags are ignored, it’s not quite as obvious. I think it can be hard, sometimes, for family and friends to really detect what’s going on because those little things really add up.”
‘You really need a good support system’Once back in Oklahoma, Allie filed a protective order against her former partner and sought out help and resources from the El Reno Police Department; Cardinal Point, which is a Family Justice Center in Canadian County; YWCA Oklahoma City; and YWCA Enid.
After getting help from a lieutenant with the police department and from Cardinal Point, Allie was referred to the YWCA Enid, which was established in 1920, serves Blaine, Garfield, Grant, Kingfisher and Major counties and has “emergency crisis-intervention services for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.”
Strzinek said the mission of YWCA Enid is to work to empower people to get out of abusive relationships. Last year, YWCA Enid served 3,040 individuals through all of its programs.
On average, it takes a person seven times to leave an abusive relationship for multiple reasons such as isolation, financial despair, keeping the family together and shame and embarrassment.
Strzinek said once a relationship has escalated to a point where instincts kick in, an incredible support system, like the one Allie found, is needed to help the victim leave.
“I think it takes ... the community telling them that we believe them — that they’re not crazy — and being a good friend, family member and community member to be able to identify some of those red flag behaviors and have the courage to voice that to somebody that can help,” Strzinek said. “I think you really need a good support system to get the courage to leave.”
Allie said she lost who she was because of domestic violence and feels like she will “forever be going through domestic violence,” but she is thankful for the support system she found that gave her the courage and resources to leave the relationship.
“Here’s my survival story — so many people,” Allie said. “People need to know that there are shelters. There are people that will help. There are so many things. ... God, first and foremost, got me through it, and then all those people.”
So many people involved
In Garfield County, most cases of domestic violence occur within Enid city limits. The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office responded to 37 domestic affairs in 2019, 35 in 2020 and 13 in 2021.
In 2019, the Enid Police Department responded to 478 domestic affairs/disturbances; 287 domestic batteries; 56 aggravated domestic batteries, domestic batteries by strangulation and domestic batteries with a dangerous weapon; and three domestic violences by threat.
In 2020, those numbers mostly increased, respectively, to 665; 364; 74; and one; and in 2021 so far, the numbers are at 515; 299; 44; and three.
Detective John Cunningham with EPD said when a domestic disturbance call comes in, two officers always respond because the situation can be highly stressful. Officers separate the parties involved and talk to each of them to see what’s going on.
Once assessments are made on the situation, officers will recommend that the parties stay separated for the rest of the day or night by one of them staying with family or friends, and let things cool off.
“One of our goals is, once we go out to a place, we do not want to come back,” Cunningham said. “We have a lot of calls to attend to, so we’ll let them know that, ‘Hey, if this is something you’re not going to resolve tonight, and if you won’t be able to stop talking to them, we highly advise that you go somewhere.’”
If there’s evidence of injuries, though, officers will make an arrest, and written statements and photographs of the victim’s injuries will be taken, which can include bruises, cuts and red marks, Cunningham said.
Whether a victim or a witness, Cunningham said if anyone experiences or witnesses any sort of domestic dispute or violence and feels threatened, they should call 911. Dispatchers will ask questions regarding the situation, including where it’s happening, if the caller is currently safe and whether someone involved has access to firearms.
“The more information that we get — there’s never too much information. Never,” Cunningham said. “We respond every time you call.”
Amanda Lilley, an assistant district attorney at the Garfield County Court House, said domestic violence investigations from police officers are reviewed once they get to her office to determine whether an arrest warrant should be issued and if charges should be filed.
“We do have quite a bit of domestics, I think,” Lilley said. “One of the things that I think we’re seeing across the nation is a rise in domestic violence, and I don’t know that that’s necessarily a rise in domestics being done. It’s just awareness, access to the courts and more reporting.”
Domestic abuse charges can be filed as either a misdemeanor or a felony. Victims are notified of the charges and given other necessary information pertaining to the case under Marsy’s Law, which is a national movement that aims to ensure victims of crime have meaningful and enforceable constitutional rights in the criminal justice system and passed in Oklahoma in November 2018.
“We try to give as much notice to the victims as we can, as we’re able to reach them,” Lilley said. “They’re entitled to information about the state’s recommendation, court dates and, the one that’s the most important, the disposition date.”
Officers, court advocates and others involved in domestic violence cases each play a different, specific and important role.
“It takes a village,” Lilley said. “There’s so many people involved in these cases, and each one of them has such a special role.”
