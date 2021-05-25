ENID, Okla. — The Air Force Sergeants Association chapter in Enid is looking for volunteers to help with flag placement for Memorial Day weekend at Memorial Park Cemetery and Enid Cemetery.
The organization works with the VFW and American Legion each year to place flags on the gravesites of veterans on Friday, then take them down late Monday and Tuesday, said Staff Sgt. Charles Edmondson.
Flag placement will take place at 4 p.m. Friday at Memorial Park Cemetery and 6 p.m. at Enid Cemetery. The flags will be removed at Enid Cemetery at 6 p.m. Monday and at Memorial Park Cemetery at 4 p.m. June 1.
“We need as many volunteers as possible,” he said.
At least 50 people will be needed for flag placement and takedown to cover both cemeteries. Volunteers may just show up at the appointed times to help, he said.
Edmondson said families of veterans appreciate the flag display each year.
“It shows families that someone cares, we’re not forgetting them,” he said.
