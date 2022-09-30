COVINGTON, Okla. — The investigation into a recent deputy-involved fatal shooting that occurred two weeks ago remains ongoing.
On Sept. 15, Covington Police Department was contacted regarding a mental health situation involving Weston Cassody at a residence in Covington, according to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
CPD contacted Garfield County Sheriff’s Office to respond to the call, an OSBI initial report stated, and a deputy, whose name has not been released, responded and entered the residence.
Once the deputy was inside, Cassody got a knife and began threatening the deputy, who commanded Cassody to put the weapon down, according to OSBI. According to the OSBI, Cassody did not comply.
The deputy, who has been placed on administrative paid leave, fired his weapon at Cassody, hitting him, and then immediately began rendering aid, according to the report. Emergency medical services arrived on scene, and Cassody was pronounced dead.
OSBI was requested to take over the investigation. The facts of the case beyond the initial report could evolve as witnesses are interviewed and evidence is collected. Upon completion of the investigation, OSBI will submit a report to the Garfield County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine whether to file charges.
Last week, the News & Eagle submitted Freedom of Information Act requests, asking for copies of any incident reports made, body camera footage and the name and employment status of the deputy.
OSBI denied the FOIA request, stating the records and items requested are confidential and not open to the public pursuant to Oklahoma state statute 74 0.S. §150.5(D) and Hicks v. Thompson, 851 P.2d 1077.
Garfield County Sheriff Cory Rink said last week the deputy is on paid administrative leave, as is protocol, and that he was seeking legal counsel regarding the FOIA request.
A timeline of the investigation, which is open and ongoing, could not be provided by OSBI.
“It’s really hard to predict when an investigation will be turned over to the district attorney,” an OSBI spokesperson said.
