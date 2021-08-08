Justin Nimmo — who plays Zhane, the Silver Ranger from “Power Rangers in Space” — talked to Joe Malan on Saturday at Enid Comic Con about working on the show, the impact of “Power Rangers,” and more.
Q: How did you get involved in the show? How did you first hear about it, and what piqued your interest?
A: So I was living in California and basically whenever “Power Rangers” was auditioning for the part, my agency got the breakdown and said that I would be good for the part. So they sent me the audition and I went out to the audition. I think I did, honestly, it was an audition, a callback, and then I met with Haim Saban himself, and when I went in, he said, hey, will you bring your — it’s called a portfolio — a book with a bunch of pictures in it. So he was looking through the portfolio and he’d seen a spot where I had blond hair, and he goes, “Oh, would you be willing to bleach your hair out?” And I was like, “Well, if it gets me the part,” and he said, “OK, that’s all,” and he left. And then I got a call back saying, “You got the job.”
I don’t think they were trying very long, like maybe they waited till the last minute to find the part. They didn’t go through a huge process. Sometimes it’s a cattle call, you know, they’re seeing thousands of people in many places. So I kind of got lucky, the right time and the right spot I guess.
Q: How much work were you doing daily?
A: When I was on the show, we pretty much filmed ... so I did half a season. So it took me close to six months to do that half, which included going back and doing ADR (automated dialogue replacement), and voice-overs, and things like that.
Q: You mentioned (at the Q&A) “Countdown to Destruction” was your favorite episode.
A: That was very emotional, because it was the end of the season. So it’s like saying farewell to all of your friends. But my dad was there, he came out to California when we shot. So to have family there, shooting downtown, it just kind of added to the ambiance of everything.
Q: How did it feel to be part of the end of the Zordon arc?
A: Well to be honest with you, “Power Rangers” had only been out for a few years, and I didn’t know a whole lot about “Power Rangers,” other than, “Hey, this is an acting job, you’re here to act, try out for it.” So I didn’t know the backstory or anything, and I didn’t know who Zordon was. I was just like going with the role and whatever it is. So I didn’t understand back then this was something that would happen for the rest of my life basically. I didn’t even know there was such thing as Comic Cons.
2016, I guess, is when I met Chris (Christopher Khayman Lee), the Red Ranger, and he was coming to Oklahoma, and he’s like, “Hey, want to get together? I’m coming to Oklahoma.” I was like, “Sure.” A week later, he goes, “Hey, umm, I’m going to run over to the comic book store and do a few things, why don’t you print off some pictures and bring them?” I was like, “Well, I don’t really know what pictures you’re talking about.” Well whenever we left the show, you got this book — kind of like a yearbook — it had a bunch of photos in it, and everybody signed it, you know from the set, whether it was the stunt guys or the actors or whatnot. So I just pulled the pictures out of there and made copies of them.
I showed up with this thing where I had 20 or 30 photos, and he goes, “OK, you’re going to need more than that.” I didn’t realize I was there to sign pictures. But when it was over, he goes, “OK, so next we’re going here, and then we’re going here, and then we’re going here,” and I was like, “What?” So like number two was Power Morphicon, the one in Pasadena. It was huge. I think if that was the first one I’d done, I probably would have been scared because it’s so big. So I got broke in a little soft.
Q: Looking back on what you did, it’s a huge cultural phenomenon. Do you ever look back on it and be like, “Wow, I was in this”?
A: To be a part of something that is huge to people from around the world ... I mean to have people in other countries coming up to you saying, “You changed my life” or “You helped me with this,” it’s like, how is that possible? That’s amazing.
Q: What did your kids think (of you being a Power Ranger)?
A: You know, at times, they thought it was the coolest thing ever, and then it’s like, OK, this is a little too much. You kind of feel (like) just wanting to get away from it because it’s hard to put their head around it. But, two years ago, I guess, I went to eat at a pizza place in Norman were my son worked and there was somebody there that said, ‘Well we know your son,” and I was like, “How do you know it’s my son?” “Well, he waited on us,” and when he was talking to them or whatever, he said, “Fun fact: My dad was the Silver Power Ranger.” So it kind of lifted me up a little bit to hear him say that. It was very cool.
Enid Comic Con runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Stride Bank Center in downtown Enid. Nimmo can be followed on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He was born in Midwest City, raised in Lexington and currently lives in Purcell.
