Intervenors argue Enid City Commissioner Ben Ezzell is “running the clock” on the appeal of his recall petition ruling by requesting the state Supreme Court stay the February race.
Now that his appeal has been placed on the fast-track docket, Ezzell’s request is no longer necessary, according to the intervenors’ response to Ezzell’s motion for the court to stay judgment.
Attorney Stephen Jones filed the response Monday in Garfield County District Court, on behalf of intervenors Keith Siragusa, Heather White, Ty Atkinson, Brian Henry and Jennifer Henry. All five are reported Ward 3 residents of the nine recall petition circulators.
Siragusa also on Monday filed his declaration of candidacy in both the recall and regular Ward 3 election.
“In effect, if a stay is granted and the Supreme Court’s decision is rendered after the recall election date, then Plaintiff Ezzell has made an end run around the right of his constituents to recall him,” the response read.
Chief Justice Noma Gurich ordered last week the court that would both hear Ezzell’s appeal and place it on the fast-track docket. The Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the motion to stay the election.
Ezzell’s recall will be held on Feb. 9, Associate District Judge Allison Lafferty, of Blaine County, ordered on Nov. 19, upholding City Clerk Alissa Lack’s sufficiency of the recall petition.
The race will occur the same day as the one to elect the Ward 3 successor to Ezzell, who terms out in May. The winner of the recall would hold the seat for the three remaining months of his term.
The ruling on the appeal would be issued at the earliest by Jan. 5, but could occur after the Feb. 9 election date, according to the intervenors’ response.
In her order, Lafferty wrote that the court was unwilling to interpret the “procedural rubric” to challenge a city clerk’s certification beyond state statute, “without more specific direction from the Oklahoma Supreme Court.”
Ezzell’s appeals attorney, David M. Collins, filed his appeal six days later in the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
The city of Enid, represented by Tony Puckett, filed its appellee response by the Dec. 4 deadline.
Ezzell’s brief in chief, or main argument, is due by Dec. 22. Appellees’ answer briefs are due by Dec. 30, to which he may file a reply by Jan. 5.
