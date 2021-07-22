ENID, Okla. — A 74-foot internet access tower will not be built behind a private home in a Garfield County neighborhood.
Nextlink Internet removed its request that Enid’s planning commission approve a tabled use by review for the communication pole’s proposed height, city planning officials said Monday. The rural area-focused internet company, based in Hudson Oaks, Texas, has not returned requests for comment since Tuesday.
City planning administrator Chris Bauer said Nextlink called his office July 14, then emailed to ask to remove its application from the agenda for Monday’s Metropolitan Area Planning Commission meeting.
Bauer said Tuesday that Nextlink did not give a reason for its removal.
The monopole would have been erected on a private lot behind a residence in the Northwood Addition neighborhood. The home already had a private internet pole of smaller height that would’ve been removed, Nextlink representative John Turner told MAPC last month.
Northwood’s covenant board and the private property’s surrounding neighbors objected to the business’ proposal during June’s MAPC meeting, after which commissioners tabled the request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.