ENID, Okla. — Indoor dining at the McDonald's at 1010 W. Maine is on hold following a fire at the restaurant Sunday evening.
Enid Fire Department received a call that smoke was filling the lobby of McDonald’s at about 6:56 p.m. Sunday.
Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from an electrical outlet but no flames, according to an EFD report. The electrical panel was located and the main switch was switched off. An axe was used to open the wall by the outlet and fire was found inside the wall, according to the report.
After firefighters moved to the same area outdoors, smoke was found to be coming out of a small hole in the window sealant and brick, where a cigarette was found. Bricks were removed from the outside wall to better expose the fire so it could be put out, according to the report. After the fire was extinguished, the power was switched back on.
The cause of fire was determined to be the cigarette left on the windowsill, and embers from the cigarette had fallen through a crack in the wall, catching the wooden interior on fire.
Although the interior of McDonald’s is closed until further notice, the drive-through still is open for business.
