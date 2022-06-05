ENID, Okla. — The Commons experience is returning after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.
Carver Early Childhood Center’s intergenerational program with The Commons will return for the 2022-23 school year to the facility, located at 301 S. Oakwood, where residents volunteer in the classroom and serve as “grandma” and “grandpa” buddies for the children.
The program began in 2009 and is a collaboration between Enid Public Schools, The Commons Retirement Center and Smart Start Oklahoma.
“We are grateful to have all of the children back in the building,” said Commons Executive Director Paul Herder. “They bring a lot of light and life back to residence.”
Four-year-old Rowan Fulliam is enrolled at the Commons for the upcoming school year. He and his mom, Stephanie Jones, visited the classroom last week.
“I think it’s a really good opportunity to interact with the older people,” said Jones. “I am glad that they opened back up. It is very popular. I was worried they wouldn’t open back up this year.”
Since the pandemic, the Commons class could not operate out of the retirement community due to state and federal COVID restrictions and precautions.
“When the kids left for spring break two years ago and never came back, there was a deafening silence around here,” said Misty Brinker, assistant administrator at the Commons. “We are really excited to have them back in the building.”
The program integrates reading activities, music and student activities with “grandmas and grandpas” and provides a unique atmosphere for learning, caring and cooperation.
Commons teacher Ruth Cole said the relationship between the students and the residents is mutually beneficial.
“In graduate school, I studied how the elderly really benefit from purpose,” said Commons teacher Ruth Cole. “That’s a huge thing that we lack as we age into our older years. We lose our purpose because our jobs are done and our family is grown up. By having the young children in the environment of the nursing home, we create an environment where there is purpose on both sides.”
“The kids are able to benefit from the relationship with a caring adult, the more they have that, the better,” Cole said. “The more the elderly folks have young children who are kind, affectionate and loving, who look to them for love and attachment, the better that they do too.”
The program fosters self-worth in both children and grandparents, enabling children to build the life skills of empathy, compassion, sharing and understanding, according to Brinker.
“We are so excited to be able to re-introduce children back into The Commons,” said Chris Smith, early childhood director. “We did it for 10 years. We celebrated our tenth anniversary, then COVID hit. This would be our 13th year.”
“We heard the residents ask where the children were and when they were coming back. It pulls at our heart strings, to have given them that as a gift, then to have to take it away. We really want to give that gift back to the residents, but it’s a gift we give to the kids too.”
The program is still open for enrollment for the next school year. Call the EPS Administrative Services Center at (580) 366-7000 to enroll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.