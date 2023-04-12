Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, in partnership with Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics, will host a drug take-back day noon to 4 p.m. Monday, April 24, 2023, outside of the hospital’s emergency department, according to a press release.
The day is held twice a year, in April and October, and was created by the Drug Enforcement Administration to offer a free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medications.
Kathryn Tennell, pharmacy manager for Integris, initiated the local event on the importance of disposing of medications properly.
“If not discarded appropriately, unused or expired prescription drugs (and even over-the-counter drugs) can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse,” Tennell said in a press release. “Prescription drugs thrown in the trash have been known to be retrieved by small children with fatal outcomes.
“Drugs discarded in the trash can also be removed by teens or adults and abused or illegally sold. Flushing them down a toilet puts them into our water supply. Disposing of your unused drugs at a take back site or event is the best way to protect your family, the public and our environment.”
OBN began the program more than 10 years ago. Needles, syringes and inhalers won’t be accepted, but information on proper disposal of those materials can be found on the OBN website.
“This is just a single event to highlight the need to dispose of unused meds,” Tennell said in the release. “Permanent take-back sites in Enid listed on the DEA website include local pharmacies like Evans Drug Center, Scheffe’s Prescription Shop and Walmart.”
Coffee Inclination and Oklahoma Blood Institute will be on site as well, with opportunities to donate blood or receive a specialty coffee.
